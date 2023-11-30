Spectator by Seema Goswami: Switch to airplane mode

Last week I notched up another first. I took a long-haul flight that did not serve alcohol on board. Did I hear you ask: what is the big deal? After all, we take domestic flights all the time that are alcohol-free. But this was significant for me because my ritual on all overnight international flights is to get on board, have a couple of glasses of champagne and a sedative (yes, I am a nervous flier) and knock myself out for several hours. Instead of staring at screens, listen to an audio book or some relaxing music. This will put you to sleep far more effectively. (Adobe stock)

But this time, on Saudia Airlines, that was not a possibility. And I won’t lie to you: that made me a tad nervous (well, even more nervous than usual!). As it turned out, though, I needn’t have worried. There must have been something soporific about the date smoothie (delicious, by the way) that I had the moment I boarded because within an hour I was out like a light. And I woke up feeling far more refreshed than I have ever felt on a long flight. So all those ‘experts’ who keep banging on about how one must never drink on planes (it has a dehydrating effect, alcohol hits you stronger in the air, etc., etc.) may have been right all along! Who knew?

Well, for what it’s worth, here is some far from expert advice from me when it comes to negotiating long-haul overnight flights (with or without the benefit of a drink).

Airplane food can be bland, so pack a few snacks for yourself. (Adobe Stock)

Avoid looking at screens as much as you can. Switch off your inflight entertainment screen the moment you get airborne. Keep your phone, iPad and kindle off (if you absolutely must read then keep the brightness as low as it would possibly go). Instead load an audio book or a play on your device and listen to it on your earphones. Even some relaxing music will do. This will put you to sleep far more effectively than watching an action movie or the latest OTT series.

Airlines meals are notorious for being no-taste zones. So rather than go to bed feeling dissatisfied pack a few treats in your handbag. I’m not suggesting you go full Indian tourist by packing theplas/parathas with achar. No, I mean tiny little taste bombs like a Snickers bar or a chocolate digestive or even a small packet of Haldiram’s bhujiya or trail mix. It will give your taste buds a much needed jolt and you will go to sleep much more sated.

Airplanes can get really chilly at night. And those thin airline blankets don’t really do the trick. I know that fashion magazines suggest that we travel with our own blankets but honestly, who has the space for it. Much better to slip in a cashmere sweater or muffler in your handbag along with a pair of cashmere or woollen socks. These will keep you warm and toasty as you listen to your audio book and drift off towards the land of Nod. Sweet dreams and safe travels, all!

From HT Brunch, December 2, 2023