Spectator by Seema Goswami: The greatest turn-ons

I know that book snobs will excoriate me for this, but I have to admit that investing in a Kindle changed my life. No longer did I have to weigh down my suitcase with heavy books when I travelled. Nor did I have to wait until I went abroad to buy some of my favourite titles. And most important of all, I could read easily no matter how low the light. Since those early days, I have moved on from the physical Kindle to the app on my phone and iPad, and it has been a complete game changer as well.

If flossing gives you the ick, try using a water flosser instead. (ADOBE STOCK)

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That started me thinking of the purchases that have the ability to completely transform your life, in both big ways and small. And thinking back over the last decade, I realised these are the principal ones that have made a difference in mine.

The Dyson Airwrap is pricey, but saves you a lifetime of trips to the hairstylist later on. (ADOBE STOCK)

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{{^usCountry}} The Dyson Airwrap. I thought long and hard before making this purchase, being deterred by the high cost. But I finally bit the bullet during the pandemic, when going for a blow-out to the hairdresser was no longer an option. And six years later, that investment has more than paid off. I no longer need the services of a hairstylist, no matter where in the world I am (yes, my Airwrap has a permanent spot in my suitcase). And, if some of my more critical friends are to be believed, the Dyson does a better job with my curls than any hair salon. (And no, this is not a paid post!) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Dyson Airwrap. I thought long and hard before making this purchase, being deterred by the high cost. But I finally bit the bullet during the pandemic, when going for a blow-out to the hairdresser was no longer an option. And six years later, that investment has more than paid off. I no longer need the services of a hairstylist, no matter where in the world I am (yes, my Airwrap has a permanent spot in my suitcase). And, if some of my more critical friends are to be believed, the Dyson does a better job with my curls than any hair salon. (And no, this is not a paid post!) {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The water flosser I have always been a reluctant flosser. I am happy to brush my teeth multiple times a day but flossing is something I have always seen as something of a palaver. That was, however, before my dentist recommended using a water flosser. I bought one with minimal expectations and had buyer’s regret the first time I used it and the water went everywhere. But after a couple of days practice in the shower (don’t ask!) I finally got the hang of it. And since then, I have never looked back – and my teeth have never looked better. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The water flosser I have always been a reluctant flosser. I am happy to brush my teeth multiple times a day but flossing is something I have always seen as something of a palaver. That was, however, before my dentist recommended using a water flosser. I bought one with minimal expectations and had buyer’s regret the first time I used it and the water went everywhere. But after a couple of days practice in the shower (don’t ask!) I finally got the hang of it. And since then, I have never looked back – and my teeth have never looked better. {{/usCountry}}

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A Nespresso machine saves you the hassle of buying and roasting beans. (ADOBE STOCK)

Nespresso coffee machine. After decades of buying beans, roasting and grinding them, and using a French press, my life was transformed when a friend gifted me a Nespresso coffee machine, with a sleeve of coffee capsules to start me off. All I needed to do every morning was to fill the machine with water, insert a capsule, and push a button to get the perfect cup of coffee. And yes, the Nespresso capsules were prohibitively expensive but with so many good Indian variations in the market, it was easy to make the switch.

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Mattress topper. With a chronic back problem (after a bad fall down the stairs a few decades ago) I have long struggled to find a mattress that meets my requirements. No matter which one I chose, it was either too hard or too soft, and my back complained incessantly. That was before I stumbled on an advertisement for a mattress topper. I bought it with some scepticism but was an immediate convert, having slept through the night without a single niggling pain. Who knew that a topper was the top tip to get a good night’s sleep?

From HT Brunch, April 11, 2026

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