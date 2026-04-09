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Spectator by Seema Goswami: The greatest turn-ons

We tend not to spring for expensive new gadgets, but some can transform your life. So, take the plunge. Add to cart

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 10:22 pm IST
By Seema Goswami
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I know that book snobs will excoriate me for this, but I have to admit that investing in a Kindle changed my life. No longer did I have to weigh down my suitcase with heavy books when I travelled. Nor did I have to wait until I went abroad to buy some of my favourite titles. And most important of all, I could read easily no matter how low the light. Since those early days, I have moved on from the physical Kindle to the app on my phone and iPad, and it has been a complete game changer as well.

If flossing gives you the ick, try using a water flosser instead. (ADOBE STOCK)

That started me thinking of the purchases that have the ability to completely transform your life, in both big ways and small. And thinking back over the last decade, I realised these are the principal ones that have made a difference in mine.

The Dyson Airwrap is pricey, but saves you a lifetime of trips to the hairstylist later on. (ADOBE STOCK)
A Nespresso machine saves you the hassle of buying and roasting beans. (ADOBE STOCK)

Nespresso coffee machine. After decades of buying beans, roasting and grinding them, and using a French press, my life was transformed when a friend gifted me a Nespresso coffee machine, with a sleeve of coffee capsules to start me off. All I needed to do every morning was to fill the machine with water, insert a capsule, and push a button to get the perfect cup of coffee. And yes, the Nespresso capsules were prohibitively expensive but with so many good Indian variations in the market, it was easy to make the switch.

Mattress topper. With a chronic back problem (after a bad fall down the stairs a few decades ago) I have long struggled to find a mattress that meets my requirements. No matter which one I chose, it was either too hard or too soft, and my back complained incessantly. That was before I stumbled on an advertisement for a mattress topper. I bought it with some scepticism but was an immediate convert, having slept through the night without a single niggling pain. Who knew that a topper was the top tip to get a good night’s sleep?

From HT Brunch, April 11, 2026

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