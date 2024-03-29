Spectator by Seema Goswami: The princess and the plea
Mar 29, 2024 05:56 AM IST
After weeks of speculation, the Princess of Wales was forced to reveal her cancer diagnosis, just so that the out-of-control conspiracy theories could be laid to rest
It was with a curious mix of emotions that I watched the video sent out by Catherine, The Princess of Wales, to announce to the world that she had cancer. There was shock to hear that someone so young and fit had been diagnosed with the disease. There was sorrow that a mother with three small children would have to deal with the depredations that cancer wreaks. And yes, there was shame that a woman had been bullied on a global scale into disclosing a condition that she would have preferred to keep private.
