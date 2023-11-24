Spectator by Seema Goswami: When the screen gets the royal treatment

So the final season of The Crown dropped on Netflix. And there was a certain predictability to the way I dropped everything else and settled down to binge watch it. And now, after that marathon viewing session, here are some of my thoughts. Elizabeth Debicki plays Diana as a victim. But it is nice to see the scenes between her and her sons, William and Harry. (Netflix) {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The more recent the events covered by The Crown, the more uncomfortable the watch. Now that we are into the period in which Princess Diana died tragically, watching the show feels like an exercise in voyeurism. We see her talking with her young sons, William and Harry, on the phone, all three oblivious to the fact that this will be their last conversation. We look on as Prince Charles wakes up his ‘darling boys’ to break it to them that their mother has died. Mercifully, the scene is sans any audible dialogue but just seeing the expressions of devastation on William and Harry’s faces makes you feel as if you are intruding on a family tragedy.