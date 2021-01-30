IND USA
Technical Guruji: Android back-up for your iPhone

The Samsung Galaxy M51, priced around ₹20,000 online, is the ideal Android back-up you need for your iPhone given its Qualcomm Snapdragon 720g processor, 7000 MaH battery, huge display and great camera
By Gaurav Chaudhary
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:51 PM IST
What’s an expensive Android phone you can use if you’re an Apple user

If I were to get a second, inexpensive Android phone (I’m an iPhone user), what’s a good one to get?

—Shaman Choudhury, Via email 

Inexpensive can range anywhere from 10,000 to 25,000. Since the user is an iPhone user, I’d want the user experience to not be too bad while coming over to the Android side even as a secondary device. So, my pick would be Samsung Galaxy M51, which is around 20,000 based on the offers going on online and for the money, it is an excellent device with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720g processor and huge 7000 MaH battery, huge display and a great camera. Second, a user could look at OnePlus Nord, again, around 25,000.

Excellent device coming from the OnePlus series and good software experience. If you want to go a bit lower on your budget, you could look at Realme 7, which is around 15,000. Or or or... if you can still go a bit higher on your budget, well the Google Pixel 4A is an amazing choice too!

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 18.8 million subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, January 31, 2021

