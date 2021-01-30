Technical Guruji: Android back-up for your iPhone

i-cool

If I were to get a second, inexpensive Android phone (I’m an iPhone user), what’s a good one to get?

—Shaman Choudhury, Via email

Inexpensive can range anywhere from ₹10,000 to ₹25,000. Since the user is an iPhone user, I’d want the user experience to not be too bad while coming over to the Android side even as a secondary device. So, my pick would be Samsung Galaxy M51, which is around ₹20,000 based on the offers going on online and for the money, it is an excellent device with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720g processor and huge 7000 MaH battery, huge display and a great camera. Second, a user could look at OnePlus Nord, again, around ₹25,000.

Excellent device coming from the OnePlus series and good software experience. If you want to go a bit lower on your budget, you could look at Realme 7, which is around ₹15,000. Or or or... if you can still go a bit higher on your budget, well the Google Pixel 4A is an amazing choice too!

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 18.8 million subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, January 31, 2021

