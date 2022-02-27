Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
brunch

Technical Guruji: Best budget speakers

What are your best options when it comes to reasonably-priced speakers that are portable? And any waterproof ones?
How to pick speakers that work for you
Published on Feb 27, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByGaurav Chaudhary

Speaker talk

What are the best budget portable speakers available in India?

—Karan K, via Instagram 

This is a great time to buy portable speakers because there is such a diverse range available and all for under 2,000. There’s the JBL GO 2, Boat Stone 650, Portronics dynamo speaker, Philips BT50B, Xiaomi Mi Outdoor speaker and Anker Soundcore Icon mini, which is really tiny but has brilliant output. Most of these are also waterproof and they last a long time.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21.4 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hellofriends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, February 27, 2022

