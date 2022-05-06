Technical Guruji: DIY soundproofing

Soundscaping tips

I want to soundproof my room as I’m a musician living in a strict residential society. What’s the best temporary solution for me?

—Nayonita, Via Instagram

Use some foam around your door. I would also recommend using rubber seals around your doors and windows. Use acoustic foam all around the room just to reduce the echo and dampen the sound. Add some padding, like thick curtains and carpet and make sure there is enough furniture in your room. The idea is to seal the sound inside the room. If you don’t want to do it yourself, any local carpenter should be able to do this in one evening, and more precisely, will cover small crevices as well.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, May 7, 2022

