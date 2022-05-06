Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: DIY soundproofing
brunch

Technical Guruji: DIY soundproofing

If you live in a rented apartment and want to ensure your neighbours don’t get interrupted by your late-night music, here are some tips for you
Tips to soundproof your room
Published on May 06, 2022 10:24 PM IST
ByGaurav Chaudhary

Soundscaping tips

I want to soundproof my room as I’m a musician living in a strict residential society. What’s the best temporary solution for me?

—Nayonita, Via Instagram

Use some foam around your door. I would also recommend using rubber seals around your doors and windows. Use acoustic foam all around the room just to reduce the echo and dampen the sound. Add some padding, like thick curtains and carpet and make sure there is enough furniture in your room. The idea is to seal the sound inside the room. If you don’t want to do it yourself, any local carpenter should be able to do this in one evening, and more precisely, will cover small crevices as well.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, May 7, 2022

