Technical Guruji: GoPro vs Drone and which is the smartest TV of them all?

What’s the best way to capture your Instagram videos? And which smart TV will last at least five years?
By Gaurav Chaudhary
UPDATED ON APR 11, 2021 07:36 AM IST
The expert helps you pick a TV that lasts and a decent way to record your videos

Compare contrast

I have a budget of 50,000 and I travel a lot - at least once every 2-3 months. I also enjoy making travel videos for Instagram. Should I invest in a GoPro or a drone?

—PS, Via email

I would say go for a GoPro. A drone would cost upwards of 50,000 because they’re expensive and their utility is limited. You will get those beautiful aerial shots, but a GoPro would be a better bet because it will give you a versatile experience and you can unleash more creativity than with a drone. A drone is actually a little bit of a headache considering that different destinations have different regulations for its use and if you’re travelling, you would want gear that you can make full use of! Maybe, later, if you want to add on to your gear, you can invest in a drone but the first choice should be a GoPro!

Buck well spent

Mi Smart TVs are affordable and have good picture quality. I only want to know if they’d run for at least five years. Or should I go with a trusted brand like Sony or Samsung and pay double the price but be assured that it will serve me for a long duration?

—Dhruv, Via Instagram

My short and simple answer is if you can afford a Samsung, Sony or LG, don’t look anywhere else. Go with the likes of these brands and you’ll have an amazing experience. See, budget TVs from Xiaomi or RealMe justify the value for their price, but television is a household appliance which should provide you good experience for a long duration. Cheaper brands are not bad as far as quality is concerned but only if you are really tight on budget and it’s a compromise you’ve to make.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is endearing as it is popular

From HT Brunch, April 11, 2021

