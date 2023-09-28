The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week, were...

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yawning at our desks. Actor Parineeti Chopra married MP Raghav Chadha in Udaipur this week. We’re happy for the couple, but could the wedding pictures have been more insipid? The same muted palettes, the same three poses, a glittery lehenga that now seems generic. At least we got some decent memes.

Mapping a mistake.

Jaane Jaan on Netflix is a good-looking show. But why does it mention it’s set in Kalimpong, when it’s clearly shot in neighbouring Darjeeling?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaane Jaan on Netflix is a good-looking show. But why does it mention it’s set in Kalimpong, when it’s clearly shot in neighbouring Darjeeling? Authenticity is big with dramas today. Shows labour over dialects, design and local mannerisms. Last we checked, Google Maps is fully accessible in West Bengal.

Confused by three letters.

Did you know OTP stands for One True Pairing?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Want to know how old someone is? Ask them what OTP stands for. Oldies are still stuck on One Time Password. Those healing from a toxic workplace will say it’s Occupational Trauma Programme. Your teen cousin says it’s On The Phone. For cool kids, however, it’s One True Pairing, their favourite fictional romantic relationship. Stop this ride. We want to get off.

Left unsatisfied.

Why did Sex Education, the world’s wokest show, not give their leads a happy ending?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You’d think a show called Sex Education would deliver a good climax, right? The series finale was one big dud. It has fantastic backstories and story arcs (Go Aimee and Isaac!). So, why did the world’s wokest show not give their leads a happy ending? They even tempted us with the promise of a Ruby-Otis-Maeve triangle and then left us hanging. Ugh.

From HT Brunch, September 30, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch