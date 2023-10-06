The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week we’re

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asking everyone to refocus. Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, known for Raees (2017), got married last week to businessman Salim Karim. Every news report points out that this is her second marriage. Why is this the focus of what is clearly a separate and happy occasion? And when will we grow up?

Wishing Fawkes was real.

Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the later Harry Potter movies, passed away recently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the later Harry Potter movies, passed away recently. In tribute, wands were silently raised at theme parks and across The Wizarding World of Harry Potter universe. Snape’s gone, Professor’s gone. It’s up to us to keep the magic going.

Voting for violence.

The superhero show Gen V. It’s got it all: The right amount of gore, a working plot, and actual shock value.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Only on the superhero show Gen V. It’s got it all: The right amount of gore, a working plot, and actual shock value. It’s a rare trifecta, particularly after the bloodbaths that emerged after GoT ended in 2019. The spin-off of The Boys (2019) is probably the only one that’s worked since The Vampire Diaries (2009) inspired The Originals in 2014.

Rethinking the calendar.

October is basically the Thursday of the year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Someone mentioned that October is basically the Thursday of the year. Makes perfect sense in the weirdest way, no? Here’s to being able to scoot out early, to squeezing in a long weekend and returning only after a reset.

Adding up the difference.

It started with Girl Math, the silly rules women make up to justify impulse spending. (Cashback is free money, small purchases don’t count). Guys found out and laughed. So girls decided to laugh at them instead. Boy Math is worrying about her being a gold-digger when your bed is a literal mattress. Boy Math is being 5’10 but rounding it up to 6’2. It’s hilarious. Why aren’t the boys laughing.

From HT Brunch, October 7, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}