The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Applauding a new kudi.Sia effortlessly sings in Punjabi on the chorus of Hass Hass, with Diljit Dosanjh. The comments on the new video have got it right too: “Sia’s Punjabi is better than half of those living in Canada”. We expected nothing but perfection from the Chandelier hitmaker. Add to your Diwali party playlist.

Celebrating crossovers.

Tony Hawk’s son, Riley, married Kurt Cobain’s daughter, (above) Frances Bean.

Who knew that the idea of Tony Hawk’s son, Riley, marrying Kurt Cobain’s daughter, Frances Bean, would fill us with so much joy? He was a sk8r boi... thankfully she didn’t say she’d see him l8r, boy. REM frontman Michael Stipe officiated the wedding. Stipe is the bride’s godfather; her godmother is Drew Barrymore. That’s heavy duty!

Watching KJo carefully.

Karan Johar is saying all the right things about mental health in the new season.

He’s saying all the right things about mental health in the new season. This, after he was trolled for it last season, when he monologued about battling what he suspects is depression. Mental health is not trendy addition for the ratings. He has a platform and a chance to be responsible. Don’t spill the wrong beans.

Throwing up a solution. Restaurants serving bottomless mimosas or unlimited cocktails in California will now charge a “vomit fee” from customers who overindulge. Puke on the premises and expect to cough up upto $50 as a cleaning fee. Can’t keep a good idea down! Can we get this in India too, please?

Calling for silence. A restaurant in Georgia, US, will now add a $50 “fine” to bills of patrons whose kids are noisy. We hope that parents understand why. For those with kids and without, dinner shouldn’t be a circus. Could single folks get compensation for bad dates too?

Settling our tummies.

Eminem is releasing bottled Mom’s Spaghetti.

Our palms are sweaty, knees, weak, and arms, heavy. Eminem is releasing bottled Mom’s Spaghetti. It’s an extension of his restaurants in Detroit and New York City. Get your US cousin to lug a jar back for the Christmas holidays. And pray it doesn’t come with a vomit-covered sweater.

Seeing the bright side. Heard of glimmers? If triggers are little things that spark past trauma, glimmers are little things that spark positive memories, a smile, a happy association. Allow them to improve your mood and brighten your day. We need more of this, please.

From HT Brunch, November 4, 2023

