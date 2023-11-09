The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week, we’re...

Facing North West.Not the direction, the 10-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Samples from her interview with ID magazine: What’s the best fashion show you’ve ever been to? “My little sister’s fashion show in her closet.” Who’s your style icon? “Me.” What three words would you use to describe yourself? “Umm... The Best Ever.” Hold on to that confidence, little one!

Killers of the Flower Moon features Martin Scorsese favs Robert DeNiro and Leonardo DiCaprio. Alongside is the discovery of the year; Lily Gladstone overshadows DiCaprio in every scene, playing Mollie Burkhart, a woman from the Osage Nation, whose family is being targeted and killed for their connection to the oil-rich lands of Oklahoma. We can’t wait to see more of her.

Those November memes featuring Mariah Carey defrosting herself for Christmas are legend. This year, Carey fully leaned in and released a video of herself literally defrosting, singing, “It’s tiiiiiiiiimmme”. It also features her kids, Moroccan and Monroe. We love a queen who can take a joke.

Prepping for reruns. HBO has confirmed that House of the Dragon will debut in summer 2024. Its UK-based union contract means it’s not affected by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes. Euphoria S3, The Last of Us S2, The White Lotus S3 and the It prequel will all premiere in 2025. Keep waiting.

Hanging up the cape. Rumour has it that Marvel is considering bringing back the original Avengers cast for a new movie. The new superhero films have been awful, but the studio is still going ahead with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret War. Nostalgia is the last resort of creativity. How about no?

What’s your favourite Sunday memory? Das posted his a few days ago, about being grateful for the pandemic because he got to spend a so much time with his dog, Watson, who passed away recently. Sunday was bath day for the once-exuberant pupper. The long ritual would have him out cold, snoring. “Some could argue I’ve achieved a fair amount. Nothing has given me more pride than those moments. Love is a bathroom flow, pride...a nap,” RiP Watson.

Being O Sho validated. We knew Ma Anand Sheela, was the real star of the Netflix documentary Wild Wild Country. She’s learnt that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is playing her in a biopic and responded saying she’d prefer if it was Alia Bhatt. She may sue over not being consulted. Yikes, we wouldn’t want to go up against her.

Feeling very superior. Because we finally know what Orry does. He’s been photographed with star kids at parties, spawning thousands of “What does Orry do?” comments. Orhan Awatramani is Special Project Manager at Reliance Chairperson’s Office. Is that even a real job?

Booing from the wings. Jacob Collier, two-time Grammy award winner, who made the world fall in love with harmonies, just wrapped a three-city tour of India. The opening acts fell short. Pianist and instrumentalist Sahil Vasudeva played a few tunes from his unreleased EP in Delhi, while Carnatic-trained jazz singer Aditi Ramesh performed in Bengaluru. Mumbai had none. India has choirs, a capella stars and fantastic vocalists. Why keep them away from a great show?

From HT Brunch, November 11, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch