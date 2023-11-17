Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Nov 17, 2023 07:58 AM IST

This week, we’ve been cheering Florida Man, learning from Bhutan, loving Ken all over again and giving Anxiety another look

This week, we’re...

I’m Just Ken, Ryan Gosling’s song from the Barbie movie, has been nominated for a Grammy.

Thinking he’s Kenough. I’m Just Ken, Ryan Gosling’s song from the Barbie movie, has been nominated for a Grammy. We think he should win. Barbie has 11 noms, including four out of the five up for Best Song Written for Visual Media. Rihanna, for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is up against a lot of plastic.

Bowling for deals.Cricket World Cup finals are on Sunday. Bring on the delivery deals. Fried-chicken buckets, kebab platters for 11, flash discounts when one team scores, 23% off with coupon code HOWZZAT23. Google gives India a 97% probability of winning. The 100% winners will be the restaurants.

Having a hard relate.

Inside Out 2 introduces a new character — Anxiety — voiced by Maya Hawke.

The teaser for Inside Out 2 introduces a new character — Anxiety — voiced by Maya Hawke. We don’t know how Disney-Pixar does it, but Anxiety looks just like the anxiety in our heads. Can’t wait to watch.

Giving Bhutan 14/10.

Bhutna, helped by Humane Society International, is the first to sterilise and vaccinate all its stray dogs.

The country, helped by Humane Society International, is the first to sterilise and vaccinate all its stray dogs. A huge win and a great example. Meanwhile, here, we can’t even decide whether good boys deserve to ride the elevator with us. It’s lesson time, India.

Mentally at the Everglades.

A new Florida Man Games contest will include mud duels, escape-arrest obstacle courses, beer-belly sumo matches and riding a mechanical gator.

Headlines featuring some or the other Florida Man, up to weird stuff, are so common, the Floridans are leaning in. A new Florida Man Games contest will include mud duels, escape-arrest obstacle courses, beer-belly sumo matches and riding a mechanical gator. Even the winners are losers.

Up in middle-school drama. Quietly, Mean Girls dropped promos for a new film out in Jan. It follows Cady Heron’s daughter through high school, and is based on the musical version of the movie. “This isn’t your mother’s Mean Girls” says the trailer. But they’re wearing pink, have a Burn Book and there’s a Halloween party. Get in, loser. We’re going shopping... for new ideas.

From HT Brunch, November 18, 2023

