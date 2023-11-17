The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week, we’re... I’m Just Ken, Ryan Gosling’s song from the Barbie movie, has been nominated for a Grammy. {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thinking he’s Kenough. I’m Just Ken, Ryan Gosling’s song from the Barbie movie, has been nominated for a Grammy. We think he should win. Barbie has 11 noms, including four out of the five up for Best Song Written for Visual Media. Rihanna, for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is up against a lot of plastic.

Bowling for deals.Cricket World Cup finals are on Sunday. Bring on the delivery deals. Fried-chicken buckets, kebab platters for 11, flash discounts when one team scores, 23% off with coupon code HOWZZAT23. Google gives India a 97% probability of winning. The 100% winners will be the restaurants.