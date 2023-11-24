The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
This week, we’re cheering the Poo of the past, learning about speed selling, prepping for Lollapalooza and wondering about American baby names
Cheering a spider monkey. Model Suki Waterhouse and wizard/vampire/Batman Robert Pattinson have announced that they’re having a baby. Congratulations, of course. But we have questions. Will it sparkle? Will it be in Hufflepuff? If it’s a girl, will they call her Renesmee?
Team Poo again.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, sass and all, is back on Koffee With Karan. She and Alia Bhatt team up for what we expected to be a snore fest, given Bebo’s boring responses last season. But she’s back, taking digs at KJo, owning her devil-may-care attitude again. Never change, Poo.
Feeling extra tragic.
Because 1984’s Bhopal Gas Tragedy, in which a deadly gas seeped from the Union Carbide pesticide factory, killing thousands as they slept, is bad enough. Netflix’s The Railway Men reduces it to tragedy-porn, piling on weepfests and superfluous subplots. Swim through pain, don’t drown in it.
Watching China at 2x.
Rapid Livestream Selling (holding up hundreds of products for a few seconds each to promote them) is a thing. And influencer @Zheng.Xiang_Xiang, with over 531 million followers on Douyin, the Chinese video app, is queen of the thing. Last week, she made $13.7 million, selling 10 million items. Capitalism has peaked? Not in China.
Looking for a hit.
Almost 20 years since they hankered for a White Castle burger, Harold and Kumar are teaming up for their third adventure. Hooray for good stoner-buddy comedy. Can they top getting locked up in Guantánamo Bay, running into coked-out Neil Patrick Harris, riding cheetahs, and of course, the sweet, sweet satisfaction of that first bite of a burger?
Giving up on parents. Some want their kids to be special so much, it’s spawned a baby-naming business. Amber, aka, @TheNameFairy has 451k TikTok followers and gets paid to recommend posh-sounding names. Palmer, Piper, Miller or Sayler? Wait. Are cool names actually old professions?
Booking our tickets. The second edition of Lollapalooza India features the Jonas Brothers, Halsey, One Republic, Keane, Jungle and Royal Blood. Plus, Anoushka Shankar, and Sting, whose music Gen Z refers to as TikTok songs. We’re digging the local indie acts too: Skrat, Prabh Deep, Parvaaz, Parekh & Singh and Kamakshi Khanna. See you there!
From HT Brunch, November 25, 2023
