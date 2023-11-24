The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week, we’re Model Suki Waterhouse and wizard/vampire/Batman Robert Pattinson have announced that they’re having a baby. {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cheering a spider monkey. Model Suki Waterhouse and wizard/vampire/Batman Robert Pattinson have announced that they’re having a baby. Congratulations, of course. But we have questions. Will it sparkle? Will it be in Hufflepuff? If it’s a girl, will they call her Renesmee?

Team Poo again.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, sass and all, is back on Koffee With Karan. She and Alia Bhatt team up for what we expected to be a snore fest, given Bebo’s boring responses last season. But she’s back, taking digs at KJo, owning her devil-may-care attitude again. Never change, Poo.