The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Bingeing a new fav. Extraordinary came out of nowhere and is fantastic. The Disney+ series is set in a world where everyone gets a superpower at around 18 – strength, flight, channelling spirits, even 3D-printing objects from one’s bum. Jen, alas, is 25 with no powers in sight. Silly adventures follow. Plus, one character named Jizzlord knows more than he’s letting on.

Still learning from the 1940s.Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel All the Light We Cannot See (2014), has been adapted into a four-episode series on Netflix. Watch as a blind girl operates a radio channel to sending coded messages that help the French resist Nazi invasion. Watch to understand the power of simply listening. We could use it in 2024.