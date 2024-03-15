 The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel - Hindustan Times
The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Mar 15, 2024 09:36 AM IST

NYT praises Kylie Jenner for a mature image shift, Bhansali Music debuts with Heeramandi soundtrack, Them Clones make a comeback, Jack Black covers Baby One More Time, Chalamet's on-screen dads, and Godzilla heels steal the show at the Oscars.

Sighing like seniors. A New York Times profile of Kylie Jenner at 26 applauds her for “no longer wearing wigs or bold makeup every day”. And for not “waking up and immediately posting on social media” these days. This, they’re calling “mature” and “sophisticated”. It’s a different tune from when the media lampooned Britney Spears for struggling with fame at the same age. Forget new lipsticks, what just dropped is the bar for maturity.

A New York Times profile of Kylie Jenner at 26 applauds her for “no longer wearing wigs or bold makeup every day”.
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bhansali Music debuts with the soundtrack of his film Heeramandi.
Them Clones, the 2000s Delhi band, is making a comeback.
Timothée Chalamet has the best on-screen dads.
