The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
ByHT Brunch Team
Apr 11, 2025 09:42 AM IST
This week, we’re angling our sofas around corners, hating on banana clips, bringing back direwolves, and changing the meaning of ASAP
Howling wildly. Remember the Starks’ direwolves on Game of Thrones? Those weren’t real (the species went extinct 12,500 years ago). But someone at Colossal Biosciences decided that we need a new furry threat. They edited the gray wolf genome to create three babies. Can we pet them if we support Winterfell? And why didn’t we get the full set of five?