Friday, Apr 11, 2025
The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Apr 11, 2025 09:42 AM IST

This week, we’re angling our sofas around corners, hating on banana clips, bringing back direwolves, and changing the meaning of ASAP

Howling wildly. Remember the Starks’ direwolves on Game of Thrones? Those weren’t real (the species went extinct 12,500 years ago). But someone at Colossal Biosciences decided that we need a new furry threat. They edited the gray wolf genome to create three babies. Can we pet them if we support Winterfell? And why didn’t we get the full set of five?

Researchers at Colossal Biosciences brought back the Game of Thrones direwolves from extinction.
There’s a reason we abandoned banana clips in 2016. Let’s not bring them back?
Mathematicians have solved the Moving Sofa problem after 58 years. Ross approves.
New gen kids have no new movies anymore, just sequels. Who’s making core memories for them?
Turns out, we’ve been using U-shaped neck pillows wrong for 28 years. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Gigil, a Tagalog word, refers to the urge to squish a chubby baby or devour a floofy kitten. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Researchers at The Ohio State University have created a device called e-Taste. (THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY)
TIL: ASAP may also mean As Slow As Possible. It took a while to get here (Geddit?) (ADOBE STOCK)
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
Follow Us On