The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Globally outraged. Jin from BTS has announced his first solo world tour: US, London, Japan, Europe. This is not world, Jin. This is just a first-passport wishlist. India has BTS fans. They spend good money on gigs now. Can Jin, aka Worldwide Handsome, update his world map?

Jin from BTS is going on a solo world tour. Of course, this doesn’t include India (eye roll). (INSTAGRAM/@JIN)