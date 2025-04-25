The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
ByHT Brunch Team
Apr 25, 2025 09:14 AM IST
This week, there’s a global pistachio shortage. George Clooney dyed his hair. BTS’s Jin announced a solo world tour. And everyone’s calling the razorbill a “diva”
Globally outraged. Jin from BTS has announced his first solo world tour: US, London, Japan, Europe. This is not world, Jin. This is just a first-passport wishlist. India has BTS fans. They spend good money on gigs now. Can Jin, aka Worldwide Handsome, update his world map?