Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Apr 25, 2025 09:14 AM IST

This week, there’s a global pistachio shortage. George Clooney dyed his hair. BTS’s Jin announced a solo world tour. And everyone’s calling the razorbill a “diva”

Globally outraged. Jin from BTS has announced his first solo world tour: US, London, Japan, Europe. This is not world, Jin. This is just a first-passport wishlist. India has BTS fans. They spend good money on gigs now. Can Jin, aka Worldwide Handsome, update his world map?

Jin from BTS is going on a solo world tour. Of course, this doesn’t include India (eye roll). (INSTAGRAM/@JIN)
Jin from BTS is going on a solo world tour. Of course, this doesn’t include India (eye roll). (INSTAGRAM/@JIN)
Video platform Kapwing has crowned Brooklyn Nine-Nine the wordiest TV show.
Video platform Kapwing has crowned Brooklyn Nine-Nine the wordiest TV show.
Ahilya Bamroo admitted that she lost out on her first potential film role to Alia Bhatt. (INSTAGRAM/@AHILLYEAH)
Ahilya Bamroo admitted that she lost out on her first potential film role to Alia Bhatt. (INSTAGRAM/@AHILLYEAH)
Kendrick Lamar won five Grammys this year and is repping Chanel’s eyewear. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Kendrick Lamar won five Grammys this year and is repping Chanel’s eyewear. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Dubai’s viral kunafa chocolate is so popular, it’s caused a global pistachio shortage. (ADOBE STOCK)
Dubai’s viral kunafa chocolate is so popular, it’s caused a global pistachio shortage. (ADOBE STOCK)
George Clooney is no longer the silver-haired fox prototype. Why did he have to go black? (INSTAGRAM/@GOODNIGHTGOODLUCKBWAY)
George Clooney is no longer the silver-haired fox prototype. Why did he have to go black? (INSTAGRAM/@GOODNIGHTGOODLUCKBWAY)
Indians are still mad about that whole European scarf thing. Move on, maybe? (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Indians are still mad about that whole European scarf thing. Move on, maybe? (SHUTTERSTOCK)
The internet has a new It Girl. It’s this diva, the razorbill. (ADOBE STOCK)
The internet has a new It Girl. It’s this diva, the razorbill. (ADOBE STOCK)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On