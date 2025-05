At the Edge of Glory. We thought Taylor Swift’s Eras tour was unbeatable. But Lady Gaga said, “Hold my mic”. Last week, she drew a record 2.5 million people to her free concert on Copacabana Beach in Brazil. That’s 25x more than Swift or Rihanna’s biggest gigs. Bow down, little monsters.

