The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Mildly distracted. The Royals, (Bridgerton, but made with local ingredients) is a hot mess. Clichéd plot, zero chemistry, and romance tropes even Mills & Boon wouldn’t touch. Bhumi Pednekar actually runs a company called Work Potato. But the breakout star on the show is Ishaan Khatter’s chest. The Maharaja is shirtless at polo matches, in castle corridors, mid-monologue. His pecs get more screen time than most of the cast. BRB, watching in HD.

Ishaan Khatter’s pecs did more heavy lifting than the script or the actors in The Royals. (Instagram/@ishaankhatter)