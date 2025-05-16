Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
May 16, 2025 10:12 AM IST

This week we are sipping designer H20 and joining the Tällibahn. Plus, we’re ogling Ishaan Khatter and lowkey flirting with Freud

Mildly distracted. The Royals, (Bridgerton, but made with local ingredients) is a hot mess. Clichéd plot, zero chemistry, and romance tropes even Mills & Boon wouldn’t touch. Bhumi Pednekar actually runs a company called Work Potato. But the breakout star on the show is Ishaan Khatter’s chest. The Maharaja is shirtless at polo matches, in castle corridors, mid-monologue. His pecs get more screen time than most of the cast. BRB, watching in HD.

Ishaan Khatter’s pecs did more heavy lifting than the script or the actors in The Royals. (Instagram/@ishaankhatter)
Ishaan Khatter’s pecs did more heavy lifting than the script or the actors in The Royals. (Instagram/@ishaankhatter)
We did a double take when the Swiss posted about Tällibahn. Turns out, it’s just a cable car. (Instagram/@grimselwelt)
We did a double take when the Swiss posted about Tällibahn. Turns out, it’s just a cable car. (Instagram/@grimselwelt)
The FineWaters Summit in the US is proving what we’ve always known — not all water tastes the same. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
The FineWaters Summit in the US is proving what we’ve always known — not all water tastes the same. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
TV is turning to subreddits for inspo. After Florida Man, we’re getting an Am I The A**Hole game show.
TV is turning to subreddits for inspo. After Florida Man, we’re getting an Am I The A**Hole game show.
A US survey says 25-29 is the ideal age to get hitched – a mic-drop moment for all desi moms. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
A US survey says 25-29 is the ideal age to get hitched – a mic-drop moment for all desi moms. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
A thread of funniest email typos just went viral. Our top pick? “Right from the gecko” instead of “get-go.” (SHUTTERSTOCK)
A thread of funniest email typos just went viral. Our top pick? “Right from the gecko” instead of “get-go.” (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Elizabeth Holmes’s partner just launched a new health startup, and it sounds like Theranos 2.0. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Elizabeth Holmes’s partner just launched a new health startup, and it sounds like Theranos 2.0. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Insta’s new AI chat feature lets you discuss skincare hacks with Cleopatra, flirt with Mr Darcy and more. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Insta’s new AI chat feature lets you discuss skincare hacks with Cleopatra, flirt with Mr Darcy and more. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On