The making of a Madboy: What’s Imaad Shah into, these days?
Mar 29, 2024 05:30 AM IST
The musician, actor and soon-to-be filmmaker is tripping on Libyan disco, reading up on Delhi history, plugged in to nerdy podcasts and loves loves loves a little-known fish from Goa. Could these be your favourites too?
Which Imaad Shah do you know?
