 The making of a Madboy: What’s Imaad Shah into, these days? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

The making of a Madboy: What’s Imaad Shah into, these days?

ByKarishma Kuenang
Mar 29, 2024 05:30 AM IST

The musician, actor and soon-to-be filmmaker is tripping on Libyan disco, reading up on Delhi history, plugged in to nerdy podcasts and loves loves loves a little-known fish from Goa. Could these be your favourites too?

Which Imaad Shah do you know?

Actor and musician Imaad Shah last played the dreamy Roman in Made in Heaven 2 and is the other half of Madboy/Mink. (Sanah Abbott)
Actor and musician Imaad Shah last played the dreamy Roman in Made in Heaven 2 and is the other half of Madboy/Mink. (Sanah Abbott)
The Last Mughal and Byculla to Bangkok are some must reads.
The Last Mughal and Byculla to Bangkok are some must reads.
For Imaad, a successful person is someone who is fulfilling their own creative requirements, freely. (Sanah Abbott)
For Imaad, a successful person is someone who is fulfilling their own creative requirements, freely. (Sanah Abbott)
Death in Sarajevo shows moments from Bosnian history, including the 1990s genocide.
Death in Sarajevo shows moments from Bosnian history, including the 1990s genocide.
Imaad craves Chonak fry, a fish mostly available in Goa .
Imaad craves Chonak fry, a fish mostly available in Goa .
Guitar player, poet and singer Curtis Mayfield used his songs to advocate civil rights for Black people.
Guitar player, poet and singer Curtis Mayfield used his songs to advocate civil rights for Black people.
Ahmed Fakroun plays unbelievably funky Libyan Disco.
Ahmed Fakroun plays unbelievably funky Libyan Disco.
Imaad has made a short film, which was selected for NFDC Film Bazaar’s Work in Progress Lab. (Sanah Abbott)
Imaad has made a short film, which was selected for NFDC Film Bazaar’s Work in Progress Lab. (Sanah Abbott)
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The making of a Madboy: What’s Imaad Shah into, these days?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On