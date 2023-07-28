The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

We’re tracking the pink revolution. The worldwide success of the Barbie movie has fuelled rumours that toymaker Mattel will make a Hot Wheels movie next. It’s tougher to pull off – there’s no character, no hero, no face. Disney’s already had a Cars franchise. Lego’s made great toy films. What will Hot Wheels be like?

We’re only mildly disappointed. Zeenat Aman’s page (@TheZeenatAman) fired up the ’gram because it was a pure, happy space. It was only a matter of time before commerce sneaked in. Here she is, rapping in a paid post for a women’s club. She’s rapping well, so props!

We’re praying for patience. Anupam Kher will play poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore in an upcoming film. It’s prompted some extreme reactions. Kher has been quiet about the negative attention. But from the promos, maybe he’s playing Gandalf or Dumbledore instead?

We are stuffed with distaste. Amazon Prime’s show, The Horrors of Dolores Roach, features a woman killer whose friend turns the bodies into empanada fillings. Arya Stark fed Walder Frey his daughter in a pie in Game of Thrones. Sweeney Todd’s victims went into Mrs. Lovett’s pies.On The Santa Clarita Diet, even sweet Drew Barrymore chomped on human flesh. Is Hollywood turning to cannibalism because it has run out of meaty stories?

We’re making capital grains. India has banned the export of non-basmati white rice to stabilise prices of the grain back home. It’s led to panic buying among NRIs. Keep stocks handy for when relatives visit. Maybe ask them to bring back tomatoes in exchange?

From HT Brunch, July 29, 2023

