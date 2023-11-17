They twinkle, but they trip: Why putting celebs on a pedestal is a bad idea

Oh Lizzo! The singer, at her heaviest, was said to weigh about 140 kilos. Yet, she showed off those curves on the red carpet, wearing customised gowns, carrying micro designer bags, giving Instagrammers new makeup looks every week. She could do no wrong. In 2022, fans cancelled Ned Fulmer (far left) of the Try Guys, after he had an affair with an associate producer. He was fired too. {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Until she did. Earlier this year, news broke that two dancers were suing Lizzo for (of all things) weight-shaming them and creating a hostile work environment. In the fracas, she lost over 150,000 followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande’s fans (they call themselves Arianators) had a rude shock last month, when they found out that the singer was romantically involved with Ethan Slater, an actor and singer best known for playing the lead in a SpongeBob SquarePants musical. Worse, the affair began when both were married. Fans cancelled her with, “Thank U, next”.