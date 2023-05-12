The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week we’re...

Vir Das recently had to put up an Instagram story, informing audiences that their phones will be sealed during his show. It’a something that should be common courtesy.

Spotting Neanderthals among us. Vir Das recently put up an Instagram story, informing audiences that their phones will be sealed during his show. Why? So they don’t record bits of it and share it online. That’s how bad piracy is getting. That’s how little Indian audiences care about content. For shame!

Matt Damon (right), Will Arnett, Bradley Cooper and Jason Bateman apparently have a group they call Nerdle League. Ben Affleck (left) has been trying to join, but they won’t let him.

Crushing on word nerds. Matt Damon, Will Arnett, Bradley Cooper and Jason Bateman apparently have a group they call Nerdle League. They play Wordle, Quordle, and Octordle, and use the combined scores to compete. Ben Affleck has been trying to join, but they won’t let him. It’s petty rivalry of the geekiest kind. And it’s giving us life.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has both haters and fans.

Not sure we want to complain or curtsey. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has both haters and fans. The Regency-era spin-off has the signature steamy romance, over the top costumes, elaborate balls and enemies-to-lovers plot. But there are also intersecting timelines, and too much backstory. Love is complicated enough, why make the show difficult too?

Sotheby’s New York will auction Louise Bourgeois’s gigantic Spider sculpture (above) soon. It’s expected to fetch $30 million to $ 40 million.

Letting spiders get to us. Sotheby’s New York will auction Louise Bourgeois’s gigantic Spider sculpture soon. It’s expected to fetch $30 million to $ 40 million, which will make it the most expensive sculpture by a female artist. She died in 2010. It’s about time.

Laughing mid-air. Because we just discovered @poeticpilot_. Mohit Teotia flies for Spice Jet, and has been keeping his passengers entertained by drawing on poetry to make his flight announcements. His dig at men flying to Bangkok without informing their wives went viral this week. How’s that for inflight entertainment?

From HT Brunch, May 13, 2023

