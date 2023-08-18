The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week, we’re...

Squeezing back into XS. Victoria’s Secret’s new collection features the old skinnies: Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel. This, after a major rebranding that showcased curvy, realistic, sizing.Vogue US has the still skinny Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell on the September cover. We knew there’d be an eventual backlash against body positivity. Here it comes.

Stressing our imagination.

Ranveer Singh (left) in the lead in the newest Don remake, after Shah Rukh Khan.

Another remake of Don is here, with Ranveer Singh in the lead. He looks confident in the promos. But can Rocky, Inspector Sangraam Bhalerao and Murad convince us that he’s the smoothest criminal of them all? Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan were the perfect Dons for their times. We can imagine Vicky Kaushal or Ayushmann Khurrana as Don. Ranveer? Let’s see.

Volunteering our inputs. Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Indians convicted of defamation and drunken misconduct in public, or even attempted suicide to compel exercise of lawful power, may be prescribed community service as punishment. Why stop at picking up litter. How about getting offenders to volunteer at animal shelters, to manage Metro crowds during rush hour, and to operate helpline services? Surely, we need more hands for useful jobs.

Keeping our mouse ears upright.

Disney is entering its 100-year celebrations with 100 collaborations, including one with Sabyasachi.

Disney is entering its 100-year celebrations with 100 collaborations. Sabyasachi is one of them. The label’s 2021 collab with H&M was widely panned for being overpriced, environmentally irresponsible and plain ugly. Can’t wait to see what emerges as Mickey oversees this round.

Laughing at travel influencers.

Danish traveller Torbjørn ‘Thor’ Pedersen has been to 203 countries in 10 years without stepping on a single plane.

Those guys spend years turning credit-card points into miles for ONE first-class upgrade that they talk endlessly about. Meanwhile, Danish traveller Torbjørn ‘Thor’ Pedersen has been to 203 countries in 10 years without stepping on a single plane. Save your likes for actual travel feats like these.

From HT Brunch, August 19, 2023

