We did NOT see that coming: 40 spoilers for those who dare to read on

Binge watch enough shows, catch up on enough movies and two things start to become obvious:

1. You can’t escape spoilers. They’ll find you eventually.

2. There are only that many ways to twist a tale: Darth Vader is Luke’s father. Harry Potter is a horcrux. Grandiose stories of space travel and multiverses are, at heart, just tales of family. The killer is the person you least suspect (and sociopaths are often disguised as unicorns). A fantastic tale ends up playing out only in someone’s imagination. Someone is a ghost. The key piece of the puzzle was part of the opening scene. A beloved character dies. Heroes cross seven seas to learn that what they were seeking was in their backyards all along. The underdog saves the day.

“Honestly, I don’t think I enjoy a film or a series any less than I would have had I not encountered a spoiler,” says filmmaker Tanuja Chandra. “I tend to watch things long after they have been released, anyway.” She does admit that the final scene in Pathaan (2023) would have come as a bigger surprise had she not read about it. Right now, she’s wondering how Only Murders in the Building will wrap up its third season.

Film critic Raja Sen hates the people who spew spoilers more than the plot twists themselves, especially Indian viewers who “watch HBO finales in the early bloody morning,” and gloat online for the rest of the day. “I’m also more ticked off by thoughtlessly assembled trailers that give away too much than by any individual spoiler. And the savage callousness of news outlets that give the game away in the headline,” Sen says.

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra believes Indian plots are so predictable, we don’t even need spoilers. For film critic Sucharita Tyagi, they “aren’t an exact science”. “The way you interact with a story changes the meaning of what a spoiler is,” she says. “If I have read The Wheel of Time series, nothing on the show is a spoiler for me. If I haven’t, everything is. I got trolled for saying Rami Malek is in Oppenheimer! How is that a spoiler?”

Tread carefully now, we’re spoiling 40 films and shows just so you know how it all works. Read on at your own risk.

Just hours after assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and MI5 agent Eve (Sandra Oh) have their first kiss, one of them is shot as they try to escape through the Thames. The other survives, as she watches the enigmatic woman fall to her death.Killing Eve, Season 4, Episode 8 (2022)

We did NOT see that coming: 40 spoilers for those who dare to read on

A Baratheon (who’s actually a Lannister) dies at the Purple Wedding, his own marriage ceremony, to everyone’s relief. Game of Thrones, Season 4, Episode 2 (2014)

Therapist Dr. Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis), who is trying so hard to help a little boy process the fact that he can see dead people, is a ghost himself! He was murdered at the beginning of the film and just didn’t realise he was dead. The Sixth Sense (1999)

Those friends who keep hanging out with mathematician John Nash (Russell Crowe) aren’t real, after all. Nash suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, and his “friends” exist only in his head, even as he accepts his Nobel Prize. A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Oh no. Ballerina Nina (Natalie Portman), subsisting on half-boiled eggs and paranoia, didn’t actually stab her rival Lily (Mila Kunis) in a fit of frustrated envy on the day of their performance of Swan Lake. Nina imagined most of her interactions with Lily, even THAT sex scene. Whom did Nina stab then? Herself. Black Swan (2010)

Alfred Borden (Christian Bale) and Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman) are both competing to be the best magician in Victorian London. They’ve used every trick in the book. Both used clones: Borden had a secret identical twin, who was involved in stunts, Angier had a special cloning machine, and killed his clones after a trick was performed. Presto! The Prestige (2006)

Frightened altar-boy Aaron Stampler didn’t brutally murder Chicago’s beloved archbishop. It was his alter-ego, Roy. Defense attorney Martin Vail (Richard Gere) successfully proves Aaron’s innocence in court. It’s only later that Vail realises he’s been duped. “There never was a Roy?” he asks. The altar-boy replies: “There never was an Aaron”. Primal Fear (1996)

“Kajol is the killer.” That’s it. That’s the line that ruined several moviegoers’ lives in the ’90s. Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997)

Why is Vidya Bagchi (Vidya Balan), heavily pregnant in Kolkata, looking for her missing husband, Arnab Bagchi? Plot twist: Vidya was never pregnant. Her husband’s name is not Arnab Bagchi. She’s avenging the death of her husband in a poison-gas attack. Kahaani (2012)

Yes, Grace’s (Nicole Kidman) rambling old family estate is indeed haunted. But it’s Grace and her kids that are the ghosts, hiding away in the dark since World War II, spooking the daylights out of the real world. The Others (2001)

In a world where no one has heard of the Beatles, John Lennon is still alive! Yesterday (2019)

Akash (Ayushmann Khurrana) may or may not have lost his vision after Simi’s (Tabu) attempt to brutally murder him. Andhadhun (2018)

If there’s an Eleven. It means there was once a One. Yep, that ugly scabby intra-dimensional boogeyman is the same boy that lived in the Hawkins Lab with Eleven. Stranger Things, Season 4 (2022)

Walt (Bryan Cranston) watches Jane (Krysten Ritter) vomit in her sleep from heroin overdose and die right next to a fast asleep Jesse (Aaron Paul), and does absolutely nothing about it. Breaking Bad, Season 2, Episode 12 (2009).

Surjan (Aamir Khan) is investigating the death of a film actor when he meets a mysterious escort, Rosie (Kareena Kapoor Khan), who aids him in his quest. Rosie, however, turns out to be a ghost. Talaash (2012)

A woman (Urmila Matondkar) is alone at home on a stormy evening when she learns that a psychopathic murderer is at large. She jumps at every sound. Then, two strange men (Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh) break into her home, blaming each other for the murders. Who’s the psychopath? It’s the woman all along. Kaun? (1999)

Salman Khan makes a cameo. But it’s too soon. We won’t tell you as whom. Pathaan (2023)

A suicidal Karthik (Farhan Akhtar) is saved by a mysterious landline-caller who also claims to be Karthik. When Karthik talks about it to his girlfriend (Deepika Padukone) and shrink (Shefali Shah), he’s encouraged to not receive the calls, which only angers the telephone-Karthik, who threatens to destroy the suicidal Karthik. Turns out, Karthik is schizophrenic and was leaving phone messages for himself all along. Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)

There are different versions of Shah Rukh Khan, and it’ll be hard to pick your favourite one. Jawan (2023)

The Fight Club isn’t real and neither is Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt). He’s just an alter ego of the narrator (Edward Norton). Fight Club (1999)

Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce) has tattooed key events from his life on his body because he has amnesia. He goes looking for the man who raped and killed his wife, Catherine (Jorja Fox), only to discover that it was he who murdered her via an insulin overdose. Memento (2000)

US Marshal Edward “Teddy” Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) is investigating a hospital for the criminally insane to find out what happened to a woman named Rachel Solando (Emily Mortimer). A storm, a busted vintage car, and a chase later, all is revealed to be an elaborate psychological experiment. Daniels, rendered insane from shooting his wife who drowned their kids in a bout of depression, invented his Teddy persona, preferring to die as a good man rather than “live as a monster”. Shutter Island (2010)

John Kramer, the “corpse” in the bathroom, was the Jigsaw Killer who egged Adam and Gordon on to kill each other, and he comes alive right at the end. Saw (2004)

Who is Keyser Söze, feared heist master, ruthless killer and impossibly wily villain? Why, it’s petty con artist Verbal Kint (Kevin Spacey) who’s spun his entire yarn from bits and bobs drawn from items in the police precinct. His limp? Even that’s not real! The Usual Suspects (1995)

A super rich dude dies. Avengers: Endgame (2022)

There’s a Childish Gambino in the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

The married-into-money son-in-lawTom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), who knows there’s no wine in prison and can’t decide if he loves his wife or not, helps her billionaire father punk his three kids. Succession, Season 3, Episode 9 (2021)

Mumbai was brought to a standstill by a terror threat, security loopholes were exposed, all by an unnamed caller (Naseruddin Shah) who describes himself as a “stupid common man wanting to clean his house”. A Wednesday (2008)

Margot Robbie isn’t the only Barbie; Ryan Gosling isn’t the only Ken. Barbie (2023)

Serial killer John Doe (Kevin Spacey) has murdered five people he believes are guilty of each of the seven deadly sins. Cops Mills (Brad Pitt) and Somerset (Morgan Freeman) have finally tracked him down. Only Envy and Wrath remain. So, what’s in the box? Doe envied Mills’ life – the box has the severed head of his wife Tracy (Gwyneth Paltrow). Mills gives in to wrath, kills Doe. Doe’s set is complete. Se7en (1995)

Samwise Gamgee doesn’t make it. Stranger Things, Season 2, Episode 8 (2017)

Jane’s (Shailene Woodley) son Ziggy isn’t the kid who’s been attacking mousey little Amabella at elementary school. Ziggy, however, was born of assault, and has two half-brothers in his classroom. One of them has learnt what Daddy does to Mommy and has been biting and choking Amabella. Oh, and Daddy is the dead guy they’ve been discussing all through the series. Big Little Lies, Season 1, Episode 7 (2017)

He knows nothing. He’s high-born and doesn’t know it. He’s spared by the Night King and doesn’t know why. The dragon-mum he’s wooing is his aunt and he doesn’t know it. Game of Thrones, Season 7, Episode 7 (2017)

It has to do with time travel, an alternate reality, a man in a rabbit mask, a fire, a motivational speaker who’s actually a paedophile, and Donnie realising that the only way to keep his world going is to sacrifice himself. Or something. We’re still not sure. Just hum Mad Word by Tears For Fears. Donnie Darko (2001)

Norman Bates is both the shy, awkward owner of the shady Bates Motel and Mother, the alter-ego he’s taken on after he killed his abusive mother. Oh, and he stabbed Marion to death in the shower. Psycho (1960)

It’s not Adelaide (Lupita Nyong’o) who’s scared of being attacked by her doppelgänger. Adelaide herself is the fake one. She was swapped when she was a little girl. The woman in the real world, terrified of beaches, is the clone. Us (2019)

Hiding behind those posters of Rita Hayworth, Marilyn Monroe and Raquel Welch on the prison cell wall is the tunnel that Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) dug, bit by bit over the years, to eventually escape, stealing the warden’s shiny shoes, no less. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Uh oh. Ernesto de la Cruz, Mexico’s late great musical treasure, is a lying thieving murderer. He poisoned Héctor, stole his songs and became famous. Grandma Coco’s dad was a nice guy after all, as Miguel discovers in the afterlife.Coco (2017)

Amazing Amy (Rosamunde Pike) has faked a diary, her disappearance and her husband Nick’s (Ben Affleck) violent behaviour, all to punish him for relocating them to the boondocks and having an affair. Gone Girl (2014)