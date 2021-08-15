“We earned 75 per event as waiters while in college,” says Vicky Ratnani

At 22, where were you career-wise?

I was in my third year of college at the Institute of Hotel Management, Mumbai. That was when I decided I wanted to be a chef and started my career cooking on cruise ships.

What was your money situation like?

I travelled to college by BEST bus and survived on basic pocket money. The only money we made was when hotels and caterers hired us as waiters for outdoor party catering. We got ₹75 per event.

At Costa Rica, one of Vicky’s favourite ports to visit for seafood shacks and food markets

And your romantic life?

None! I was popular among girls, but I was too free-spirited and couldn’t be bothered.

Was your family supportive?

Not at all, in the beginning. My father was absolutely not supportive of my career choice although my mother was dilly-dallying.

At the Rialto in Venice, a crucial bridge where most of the trade happened

Tell us about your sense of fashion.

I was the coolest and loved dressing up. The clothes I wore at that time were very bohemian, trendy and neo-hippie. I wore a lot of floral shirts.

What did you do for fitness?

I was quite plump and my fitness journey started at the age of 22. I ran 10 km to 15 km on the beach or in the gym.

With Debbie (left) and Ellen, his line cook friends, when he was cruising in the Mediterranean in the ‘90s

Your most prized possession?

I had two cookbooks which were very dear to me. One was on family-style Italian cooking and the other one was Cooking with the Indian Masters. There was also a chillum (pipe), with great sentimental value, which I still use.

Vicky was part of the crew taking passengers to Cannes Film Festival

What was your biggest dream then?

I didn’t have a dream. I wanted to live my life, learn, and travel the world.

Posing for the ship’s photographer during his cruising days

And your focus in life at that time?

To travel and learn Western cuisine and work abroad because in those days the scope for Western cooking in India was restricted to what was called ‘Continental’ food.

One thing you’d want to rewind and change about yourself?

I wouldn’t want to change anything. There’s no fun in life when you know what’s going to happen!

At Helsinki square, Finland, known for its fish market

The biggest life lesson you learnt at that time?

Don’t regret the choices you’ve made because there must be some reason for the path you’ve taken. You might not have got the right answers just then, but they will come with time.

