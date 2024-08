After ages, I found myself driving in a convoy of SUVs on a long road trip and loving every minute of it. But this wasn’t just another convoy. It was an extraordinary journey to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil War.

The Mahindra SUVs had driven from Tezpur in the east, Tanot in the West, and Kochi in the South.