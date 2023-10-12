Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: How Merc does the electric slide

Wind resistance has a profound impact on an EV’s range, and this impact intensifies exponentially the faster you go. Consequently, this phenomenon has given rise to a new breed of EVs from Mercedes – ones that embody sleek and aerodynamic designs with the overarching mission to slice through air with minimal drag.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This shift in design philosophy is evident in the recently launched Mercedes EQE SUV, which has nothing in common with the GLE, its direct ICE counterpart. However, in the relentless pursuit for aerodynamic efficiency, some aspects of road presence have been sacrificed. The EQE SUV’s low-slung, rounded and smooth shape is more crossover than SUV. It doesn’t have the tall bonnet and upright stance of the GLE, which typical SUV owners may want.

However, the EQE is not a typical SUV. It’s for the new-age EV buyer who wants the functionality of an SUV but in a futuristic, tech-laden package. And though it may have a smooth, wind-cheating shape, it also has some standout design elements: A massive black faux-grille, a big three-pointed star sitting boldly in the centre with a constellation of tiny stars around it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It’s got the look

There are touchscreens and there’s the Hyperscreen, Mercedes’ much vaunted 56-inch display that spans the entire width of the dashboard. It looks stunning and is user-friendly and intuitive. The graphics are pin-sharp, and the extensive real estate on the centre screen makes it easy to use split screens and multiple apps simultaneously. The front passenger too has dedicated screen, with a lot of features and functions to occupy and entertain the user on long drives.

The 56-inch display spans the width of the dashboard, and it is easy to use split screens and multiple apps simultaneously.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Complementing the Hyperscreen is a well laid-out cabin, which is a luxurious blend of leather, wood and metal. The aircon controls, which Indian drivers constantly adjust, are fixed on the main touchscreen, making them easy to access. But my pet peeve, the unresponsive steering control trackpads, haven’t been fixed.

There are no complaints about the long features list: The heads-up display, ventilated seats with a massage function, high-tech ambient lighting, and a five-speaker Burmester sound system.

The panoramic roof makes the cabin feel particularly airy. However, the rear seat isn’t as generous as we would have liked and doesn’t have the absolute comfort you expect from a Merc. Luggage space of 520 litres is decent, but it’s the space-saver tyre, which sits on the boot floor – and not underneath – that seriously limits the number of bags you can carry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Smooth operator

With a pair of electric motors, developing a combined 408hp the EQE SUV is expectedly quick, very quick. But it’s the velvety finesse with which it propels you that puts it in a class apart. It rockets off the line and pins you to your seat when you stab the accelerator, as most high-performance EVs do. This one does it with a certain grace, and the EQE SUV gathers pace, almost to the point of feeling aloof. The ride is so plush and quiet that you feel your riding on an inflated pillow. You can travel fast and long without even feeling it thanks to the cabin’s Zen-like calmness.

SUVs travel long distances, so range is particularly crucial. On that front, the EQE SUV with its big 90.56kWh battery gives a claimed range of 550km, which is very useful given how few and far between reliable and fast public chargers are.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priced at ₹1.39 crore, the EQE SUV isn’t cheap. But if you want the ultimate in terms of refinement and silky performance, and a car that can isolate you from the rough and tumble of Indian roads, nothing does it better than the EQE SUV.

From HT Brunch, October 14, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch