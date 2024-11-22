Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Keep your i on this BMW

When BMW decided to electrify the 5-Series, we knew the outcome was going to be interesting. After all, this is the carmaker that gave us the iconic M5—a V8-powered sledgehammer that rewrote the rulebook for performance sedans. Enter the i5, all-electric, wearing an M badge. This M60 version, which costs ₹1.2 crore, has 600 horsepower and nearly 800 Nm of torque. It’s clearly gunning for supercar status. But can the EV carry the soul of its petrol-burning predecessors?

The BMW i5 M60 is a fascinating beast that lives up to its petrol-burning predecessors.