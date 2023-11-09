Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Lexus looks to the future

A peek into the future. That’s what the Toyota-owned Lexus offered in the form of two stunning concept cars at the Japan Mobility Show last month. It’s a future that’s all-electric because Lexus hopes to be an EV-only luxury brand by 2025. That’s quite a commitment from a brand that has built its reputation on hybrid tech. But it’s also the logical next step, because hybrids use electric motors in tandem with a traditional combustion engine. Lexus now wants to cross the next frontier by chucking the engine altogether.

That ambition is evident in the form of the LF-ZC and LF-ZL concepts. These show-stoppers use a common ‘born-electric’ architecture to underpin the future range of EVs.

The LF-ZC also previews Lexus’s new design language, which retains the trademark spindle grille. As with all EVs, aerodynamics are crucial to maximise range and efficiency. Expect future models to come with slippery shapes that cut through the air with minimal resistance.

The interior of the LF-ZC teases the shape of things to come. It looks like an aircraft’s steering yoke in place of a regular steering wheel. This suggests the LF-ZC will have a steer-by-wire system, which eliminates mechanical links between the steering and the wheels.

After driving a Lexus prototype at Toyota’s Shimoyama test track, it’s clear this system only needs minor calibration to give it a natural steering feel. Another advantage: It frees up space and saves weight.

The interiors of both the LF-ZC(above) and LF-ZL promise to be tech-laden.

The cabin is a screen fest, with multiple screens spread across the dashboard and a pair of digital pads on either side of the instrument cluster. The passenger gets a huge screen for entertainment and apps.

The production version of the LF-ZC could eventually replace the ES 300 and be a strong challenger in the premium sedan segment, which is currently ruled by the Mercedes E-class. With the tech-laden LF-ZC, Lexus wants to ‘out-tech’ its rivals and set a new standard for luxury and technology when the production model enters showrooms in 2026.

The LF-ZL is an SUV concept built on the same modular architecture as the LF-ZC but there’s no announcement on its release. With the demand for SUVs, it will form an important part of Lexus’s electrified future, especially in India.

The LF-ZL gives an idea of what that its future all-electric SUV could be. It’s 5300mm long and 2020mm wide, bigger than even its top-of-the-range hybrid LX. The game changer could be a new-generation battery under development, which promises a 1,000km range and supports extremely fast charging. Unlike parent Toyota, which is banking on diverse powertrain options, Lexus’ strategy to dive in at the pointy edge of the EV race could redefine the Japanese luxury brand.

From HT Brunch, November 11, 2023

