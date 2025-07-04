Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Roars of approval

On the hallowed asphalt of Ferrari’s Fiorano test track stands Enzo Ferrari’s iconic red-and-white building, the backdrop to every new model to roll out of Maranello. But today, the car on display isn’t new. It’s proudly used, and that’s the point. Ferrari Approved is the Italian brand’s official pre-owned car programme.

Ferrari Approved, the company’s official pre-owned car programme, aims to make the dream of owning a Ferrari a little more reachable. New models are eye-wateringly expensive. But pre-owned is risky: The history is unknown, there might be hidden repairs, who knows if a car was trashed within an inch of its life before it was sold?

That’s where Ferrari Approved steps in. A used car is carefully certified and restored by the factory, giving buyers peace of mind that they’re getting the authentic Ferrari experience. Every car goes through over 200 technical checks, from powertrain and electronics to bodywork and trim. Worn-out and non-original parts (even something as small as an aftermarket exhaust) are replaced with genuine Ferrari components, bringing each car as close to factory condition as possible.

“A Ferrari is a product that has been created to last forever,” says Andrea Scioletti, head of Ferrari Approved. And it shows: More than 90% of Ferraris ever built are still on the road.

I got to sample three cars, each well-travelled but brimming with life. First, the 296 GTB, a hybrid V6 beauty with 13,000 km on the clock. Even on a damp Fiorano track, it felt agile, alive, and every bit as thrilling as new, with a soundtrack to match.

Then came the SF90 Stradale. Despite over 28,000 km under its belt, its ferocious 1,000 hp hybrid powertrain launched it down the straights as if fresh from the factory. Finally, I drove a pre-owned Roma in a stunning blue. Out on the winding hills, it felt tight and refined. No rattles, no squeaks. Earlier Ferraris had a reputation online for sticky “melting” buttons in hot climates, but this Roma’s controls felt perfectly crisp and tactile.

Every Ferrari Approved car comes with a factory-backed warranty: 24 months in Europe, the US, West Asia and China; 12 months in markets like India; plus 24-hour roadside assistance. Owners can also personalise their cars using official Ferrari accessories: Carbon-fibre trim, wheels, and other subtle touches.

Ferrari’s cleverest move? Fixing hybrid battery life. Older hybrid cars often suffer falling resale values due to ageing batteries. Ferrari Approved covers this with a special warranty, promising battery replacement at the 8th and 16th year of ownership, using the most advanced Ferrari battery tech available at the time. It’s a promise that helps future-proof hybrid Ferraris for decades.

The final piece of Ferrari Approved is its global dealer network, where factory-trained technicians ensure each car meets Maranello’s standards, whether sold in Italy or India.

But perhaps the biggest draw is emotional. As Scioletti says, Ferrari Approved is “very often the way to enter the Ferrari community”. Because at the end of the day, a pre-owned Ferrari isn’t second best, it’s simply a more accessible way to live the dream.

From HT Brunch, July 05, 2025

