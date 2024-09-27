Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Steady-made comfort

The auto industry loves surprises, and Mercedes-Benz just delivered a big one. Barely a month after launching the Maybach EQS SUV—a model many assumed would be their last foray into the ultra-high-end EV market—Mercedes dropped another bombshell with the EQS SUV 580 4 Matic. But the real surprise was the price. At just ₹1.41 crore, the EQS SUV is an unexpected value offering in the luxury EV space.

Mercedes’s new EQS SUV has comfortable interiors. It’s got everything a luxury customer would want.