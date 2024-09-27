Menu Explore
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Steady-made comfort

ByHormazd Sorabjee
Sep 27, 2024 09:36 AM IST

Mercedes’s EQS SUV 580 is refined and unexpectedly tranquil. Driving down Hyderabad’s Ring Road never felt better

The auto industry loves surprises, and Mercedes-Benz just delivered a big one. Barely a month after launching the Maybach EQS SUV—a model many assumed would be their last foray into the ultra-high-end EV market—Mercedes dropped another bombshell with the EQS SUV 580 4 Matic. But the real surprise was the price. At just 1.41 crore, the EQS SUV is an unexpected value offering in the luxury EV space.

Mercedes’s new EQS SUV has comfortable interiors. It’s got everything a luxury customer would want.
Mercedes's new EQS SUV has comfortable interiors. It's got everything a luxury customer would want.
The new Mercedes EQS SUV feels like the brand is making up for the EQS sedan, which didn’t do well.
The new Mercedes EQS SUV feels like the brand is making up for the EQS sedan, which didn't do well.
Rear passengers get individual screens and can control the infotainment and seat functions.
Rear passengers get individual screens and can control the infotainment and seat functions.
