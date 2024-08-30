 Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Stretch out, soften up - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Stretch out, soften up

ByHormazd Sorabjee
Aug 30, 2024 05:33 AM IST

What do you get when you elongate the Thar and add two doors? An SUV that Roxx and gives city folks an off-road fave

When Mahindra initially conceived of the Roxx, they planned to stretch the existing (and popular) three-door Thar and add a pair of doors without making other changes. It was an obvious and cost-effective idea. But quickly, Mahindra threw the rule book out the window. They saw the Roxx as an opportunity to develop an SUV that could deliver the Thar’s hard-as-nails character and capability in a softer, more practical package.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx bridges the gap between a hardcore off-roader and a family vehicle.
The Mahindra Thar Roxx bridges the gap between a hardcore off-roader and a family vehicle.
The new electric steering makes the Roxx feel light and easy to drive, once you get used to its dimensions.
The new electric steering makes the Roxx feel light and easy to drive, once you get used to its dimensions.
The cabin feels genuinely upmarket, with soft-touch plastics, brushed metal, and piano-black finishes.
The cabin feels genuinely upmarket, with soft-touch plastics, brushed metal, and piano-black finishes.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Stretch out, soften up
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On