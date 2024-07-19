Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: This 911 call is familiar

The news of the Porsche 911 going hybrid caused flutters. But the new model retains the essence of the legacy sports car
“Change is a constant,” goes the cliché, but in the automotive world, change moves at warp speed, especially in the manic transition to electrification. One car that has resolutely resisted change for over six decades is the Porsche 911. The commitment to its core identity is why it has become arguably the most iconic sports car of all time.
