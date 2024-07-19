 Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: This 911 call is familiar - Hindustan Times
Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: This 911 call is familiar

ByHormazd Sorabjee
Jul 19, 2024 09:36 AM IST

The news of the Porsche 911 going hybrid caused flutters. But the new model retains the essence of the legacy sports car

“Change is a constant,” goes the cliché, but in the automotive world, change moves at warp speed, especially in the manic transition to electrification. One car that has resolutely resisted change for over six decades is the Porsche 911. The commitment to its core identity is why it has become arguably the most iconic sports car of all time.

The heart of the new 911 GTS T-Hybrid is an all-new 3.6 litre engine.
In the new GTS-T Hybrid, the large analogue tachometer has been replaced with a digital cluster.
At any throttle position, a tiny flex of your right foot gives an instantaneous reaction.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: This 911 call is familiar
