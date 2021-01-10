IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Who beat screen fatigue best?
1. Dr Sanjay Dhawan, Director, Ophthalmology, Max Healthcare; 2. Dr Jyoti Batra, Dry eyes and Cornea Consultant, ICare; and 3. Stuti Agarwal, Mom Blogger (@mombae.blogger) comprise our panel of experts
1. Dr Sanjay Dhawan, Director, Ophthalmology, Max Healthcare; 2. Dr Jyoti Batra, Dry eyes and Cornea Consultant, ICare; and 3. Stuti Agarwal, Mom Blogger (@mombae.blogger) comprise our panel of experts
brunch

Who beat screen fatigue best?

A YouTuber whose full-time job is to shoot and edit videos, an executive who works 10 hours a day, or a teacher who’s discovering virtual classrooms? Or you?
READ FULL STORY
By Jahnavi Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:36 PM IST

Sandhya Sagar, 29, Patent associate

Sandhya helps with household chores to de-stress
Sandhya helps with household chores to de-stress

Average screen time: 10-12 hours on laptop and two to three hours on the phone.

Side effects: Sandhya has invested in a pair of anti-glares to work the long hours and uses a gel pack to relax her eyes. She also complains of recurring headaches after staring at the screen for long hours.

How do you beat screen fatigue? “Taking coffee breaks or a stroll whenever I’ve the luxury of doing so. Listening to songs also helps me reduce stress,” she says.

On unwinding after work: “Conversations with family, helping with household chores, watching OTT content has helped me unwind. Otherwise, it’s scrolling on social media,” she laughs.


Harmeet Kaur Saini, 24, Teacher

Harmeet has an hour dedicated to me-time each day
Harmeet has an hour dedicated to me-time each day

Average screen time: Starts a few hours after she wakes up until she hits the sack.

Side effects: Harmeet has had acute headaches and irritation in her eyes, and increase in lower back pain due to long working hours, apart from fatigue.

How did you beat screen fatigue? “The only step I have consciously taken is to ensure short naps in between sessions. I’ve also decided to dedicate at least an hour for myself by going for an evening walk or reading a good book,” she says.

On unwinding after work: “Having ‘kadak adrak wali chai (strong ginger tea),’ good food and sound sleep does the trick for me. I avoid using social media entirely,” she shares.


Aditi Shrestha, 26, YouTuber

Aditi keeps her phone away 15 minutes before sleep time
Aditi keeps her phone away 15 minutes before sleep time

Average screen time: Seven-eight hours on laptop and four-five hours on phone.

Side effects: Aditi says she spent more time on her phone before the lockdown, whereas in 2020, she tried to stay away from scrolling on apps relentlessly.

How did you beat screen fatigue? “I make it a point to do two-minute stretches and close my eyes for a bit whenever I get up in the middle of work. My sleep cycle has improved as I keep my phone away 15 minutes before sleeping,” she says.

On unwinding after work: “Skincare and listening to my favourite playlist have helped significantly. Short drives with my friends after work also rejuvenate me,” she adds.

And the winner is…Aditi Shrestha

“Frequent breaks from screen time will help relax”

“As a content creator, being in front of the screen is a full-time job for Aditi, but she wins because she is blowing off steam by taking frequent breaks, not Instagramming till the final hour of her day, and going on drives rather than bingeing on shows,” says our panel unanimously, despite being asked this question individually.

Here are their tips to help you beat screen fatigue as well:

1. “Close your eyes every minute after working for five minutes and walk for five minutes after working for an hour,” says Dr Sanjay Dhawan, Director, Ophthalmology, Max Healthcare.

2. “As a mother, I was concerned for my elder kid who wouldn’t realise when he peed in his pants while watching TV… but I’ve phased out screen time. People set an alarm to wake up, I’ve set one to go to sleep,” says Stuti Agarwal, a blogger mom.

3. “Sync blinking your eyes with the click of the mouse or keys,” says Dr Jyoti Batra, eye specialist at ICare.

From HT Brunch, January 10, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
beat screen fatigue max healthcare screen time content creator
app
Close
e-paper
This last year, digital media came to the rescue in the wake of the global Pandemic and made the impossible a cakewalk - be it online classrooms or game changing boardroom meetings.
This last year, digital media came to the rescue in the wake of the global Pandemic and made the impossible a cakewalk - be it online classrooms or game changing boardroom meetings.
brunch

#BrunchBookChallenge Episode One: Book Reading by William Dalrymple

By Lubna Salim
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:42 PM IST
The author and historian reads extracts from two of his books, written 30 years apart
READ FULL STORY
Close
In India, gota, a golden lace from Lucknow, is ubiquitous for any bridal outfit. It can be seen on presentations by designers like Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Ritu Kumar among others; Art direction: Amit Malik; Make-up and hair: Kangna Kochhar; Model: Arti (Purple Thoughts); Styled by: Drishti Vij; Sari, Rimple &amp; Harpreet Narula; earrings, H&amp;M(ushar Bhardwaj)
In India, gota, a golden lace from Lucknow, is ubiquitous for any bridal outfit. It can be seen on presentations by designers like Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Ritu Kumar among others; Art direction: Amit Malik; Make-up and hair: Kangna Kochhar; Model: Arti (Purple Thoughts); Styled by: Drishti Vij; Sari, Rimple & Harpreet Narula; earrings, H&M(ushar Bhardwaj)
brunch

Fashion: For the love of lace

By Jahnavi Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:12 PM IST
How the sexy fabric has charmed generations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikrant Massey takes a quick nap while reading a script, posing exclusively for this column in HT Brunch(Prabhat Shetty)
Vikrant Massey takes a quick nap while reading a script, posing exclusively for this column in HT Brunch(Prabhat Shetty)
brunch

“Respect is greater than love!” says Vikrant Massey

By Jahnavi Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:57 PM IST
The actor talks about his love life, what he wears to bed and how he’s a good cook.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puneet says his dad, Satya Paul learnt about life by living it
Puneet says his dad, Satya Paul learnt about life by living it
brunch

Satya Paul: The man who sought the beauty of the world

By Jahnavi Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Obituary: A son pays heartfelt tribute to his father and a life well-lived
READ FULL STORY
Close
The gym owners love the month of January. In their enthusiasm to make a change, people sign up for annual membership every January and then barely make it to the gym
The gym owners love the month of January. In their enthusiasm to make a change, people sign up for annual membership every January and then barely make it to the gym
brunch

Fit and fine by Kamal Singh CSCS: New Year fitness resolutions

By Jahnavi Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Remember that making small changes leads to success and this can be built up on
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan was one of the many stars who used FaceApp to picture himself as an older man(Instagram: @varundvn)
Varun Dhawan was one of the many stars who used FaceApp to picture himself as an older man(Instagram: @varundvn)
brunch

What’s age got to do with it?

By Jahnavi Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Khushboo Kankan and Prasad Bidapa make their point in this debate about ageism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
1. Dr Sanjay Dhawan, Director, Ophthalmology, Max Healthcare; 2. Dr Jyoti Batra, Dry eyes and Cornea Consultant, ICare; and 3. Stuti Agarwal, Mom Blogger (@mombae.blogger) comprise our panel of experts
1. Dr Sanjay Dhawan, Director, Ophthalmology, Max Healthcare; 2. Dr Jyoti Batra, Dry eyes and Cornea Consultant, ICare; and 3. Stuti Agarwal, Mom Blogger (@mombae.blogger) comprise our panel of experts
brunch

Who beat screen fatigue best?

By Jahnavi Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:36 PM IST
A YouTuber whose full-time job is to shoot and edit videos, an executive who works 10 hours a day, or a teacher who’s discovering virtual classrooms? Or you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengali chef Vikramjit Roy’s Kolkata-food delivery service Park Street Rolls and Biryani offers (above) puchkas too
Bengali chef Vikramjit Roy’s Kolkata-food delivery service Park Street Rolls and Biryani offers (above) puchkas too
brunch

Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Bae of Bengal

By Vir Sanghvi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 03:04 PM IST
From puchkas and rolls to biryani, Kolkata food is stealing the show
READ FULL STORY
Close
Industrialist Viveck Goenka’s W111 Fintail cabriolet leads the line-up at the MBCCR 2020
Industrialist Viveck Goenka’s W111 Fintail cabriolet leads the line-up at the MBCCR 2020
brunch

Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Stars and warriors

By Hormazd Sorabjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 02:52 PM IST
What Mumbai’s 2020 edition of MBCCR lost in mass was made up by class
READ FULL STORY
Close
William Richmond Basaiawmoit was spotted by ‘Uncle Neil’ (Neil Nongkynrih, founder of Shillong Chamber Choir), when he was back home for the summer break while pursuing English Honours from Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College. (Baia Marbaniang)
William Richmond Basaiawmoit was spotted by ‘Uncle Neil’ (Neil Nongkynrih, founder of Shillong Chamber Choir), when he was back home for the summer break while pursuing English Honours from Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College. (Baia Marbaniang)
brunch

HT Brunch Cover Story: From Shillong, with love and music

By Jahnavi Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 02:40 PM IST
He’s young and single, leads India’s premier choir and hangs out with celebs. But William Richmond Basaiawmoit keeps his feet fixed on the ground even as he achieves new heights
READ FULL STORY
Close
Don’t get freaked out if the HR of place you’re applying to checks out your social media - it’s a new norm now says Ranveer Allahbadia
Don’t get freaked out if the HR of place you’re applying to checks out your social media - it’s a new norm now says Ranveer Allahbadia
brunch

Ranveer Allahbadia: How to be memorable on social media and other Internet-etiquette

By Ranveer Allahbadia
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:28 PM IST
What’s in a name? Fun, creative handle like @BeerBiceps, or just a straightforward name like @RanveerAllahbadia
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshu Sehgal, aka @myyellow plate (inset), is calling out social media influencers for impacting young minds in a negative way about Covid precautions
Himanshu Sehgal, aka @myyellow plate (inset), is calling out social media influencers for impacting young minds in a negative way about Covid precautions
brunch

Social media star of the week: Himanshu Sehgal

By Karishma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:28 PM IST
New year, old advice: Meet the star citizen who pulled up social media influencers who seemed to have forgotten: the pandemic isn’t over yet!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid ain’t going anywhere any time soon (Aparna Ram)
Covid ain’t going anywhere any time soon (Aparna Ram)
brunch

Spectator by Seema Goswami: It’s a brand new year!

By Seema Goswami
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:28 PM IST
So, finally, we meet in 2021, having bid goodbye to a roller-coaster of a year called 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
A trip by yourself is possibly the best post-Covid gift you can give yourself recommends Tahira
A trip by yourself is possibly the best post-Covid gift you can give yourself recommends Tahira
brunch

Tahira Kashyap: Flying solo

By Tahira Kashyap
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:28 PM IST
The solo question I love travel, my husband doesn’t
READ FULL STORY
Close
For teenagers in ’90s Mumbai, the pub was a place to pick up life skills, like pretending to hear a dull date over blaring music (Parth Garg)
For teenagers in ’90s Mumbai, the pub was a place to pick up life skills, like pretending to hear a dull date over blaring music (Parth Garg)
brunch

Humour: A woman walks into a bar…

By Rehana Munir
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:26 PM IST
There are countless variations around the ‘Man walks into a bar’ joke opening, but it’s rare to find one that begins with ‘A woman walks into a bar’– how strange
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP