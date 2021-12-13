Diabetes: 7 simple lifestyle changes to keep the metabolic disease at bay

With 1 in 12 adults suffering from diabetes in India, the country no wonder is the diabetes capital of the world. Diabetes acquires even a more deadly form when it joins hands with conditions like obesity and diseases like Covid-19. According to an IDF report, 6.7 million adults worldwide died of diabetes and its complications in 2021 itself and the metabolic condition is one of the top 10 causes of death globally.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While these numbers sound scary, making certain changes in your lifestyle can reduce the risk of the disease significantly. Dr Shashank Joshi – Chair, IDF South-East Asia Region in a telephonic conversation with HT Digital says making certain changes in lifestyle could go a long way in reducing the risk of this deadly disease.

Sedentary lifestyle coupled with rising stress and faulty dietary choices have increased the risk of people getting the disease. People who have diabetes in their family history have more chances of developing it.

ALSO READ: Ways to manage diabetes and its nerve complication diabetic neuropathy

The condition occurs when the body doesn't produce enough insulin or can't use it effectively. It can lead to several other complications from heart diseases, kidney problems to stroke.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are some simple changes you can make in your lifestyle to lead your life diabetes-free:

1. Chew your food slowly: Dr Joshi says one should eat their food very slowly. "When we chew fast, our pancreas contracts faster and basically secretes more insulin. Eat slowly, eat on time, eat less and eat the right food," he says.

2. Eat protein-rich food: Indians tend to consume less of protein and more of carbohydrate; our diet is predominantly vegetarian. We need to eat right, increase our protein intake and decrease carbs to reduce risk of diabetes, says the expert.

3. Eat the right amount of food: Try to have a large breakfast, moderate lunch and a light dinner to stay fit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Build muscles: Dr Joshi says physical activity is of utmost importance when it comes to reducing your risk of diabetes. He suggests walking 10k steps every day and build muscles.

5. Sleep on time: The expert recommends 7 hours of good quality sleep to avoid risk of diabetes.

6. Free yourself from addictions: Not only alcohol and smoking, we should also avoid screen addiction. He advises to go for two-hour digital detox every day.

7. Avoid stress: Stress is one of the biggest risk factors for diabetes. "We should smile and be happy," concludes Dr Joshi.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON