Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is a good opportunity to refresh your ethnic wardrobe, particularly if you are looking for kurta sets that can work beyond a single festive occasion.

10 Best kurta sets for women to shop during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 (Pexels)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Rather than picking sets only for their discounts, I looked at the silhouettes, fabrics, styling potential and occasions they suit. The selection ranges from breathable cotton sets for everyday wear to embroidered and trend-led options that can work for festive gatherings.

Prices and discounts on Amazon can change during the sale and may vary by size or colour, so check the live product page before purchasing.

10 kurta sets worth checking during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Kurta set Best for Fabric/style Why consider it Women's Linen-Cotton Kurta & Dupatta Set Everyday and festive wear Linen-cotton Lightweight and versatile Arayna Cotton Printed Kurta Set Office and weekends Cotton, floral print Easy three-piece styling EthnicJunction Linen Floral Kurta with Farshi Salwar Trend-led ethnic dressing Linen, farshi salwar Fashion-forward silhouette Klosia Pure Cotton Sleeveless Kurta Palazzo Set Everyday summer wear Pure cotton Breathable and relaxed Nermosa Cotton Block Printed Kurta Pant Set Casual ethnic wear Cotton, block print Classic and easy to repeat ANNI Designer Printed Kurta Pant Dupatta Set Office wear Printed straight fit Polished and practical GoSriKi Embroidered Viscose Kurta Set Festive gatherings Viscose, embroidery More dressed-up finish Klosia Pure Cotton Sleeveless Kurta Palazzo Set Casual dressing Pure cotton Comfortable co-ord look GoSriKi Anarkali Kurta Set Festive occasions Anarkali silhouette More traditional and occasion-ready ANNI Designer Straight Kurta Set Everyday ethnic wear Straight silhouette Affordable wardrobe basic

Best for: Lightweight festive and everyday dressing

A linen-cotton kurta set is a useful wardrobe addition if you want something that feels more polished than a basic cotton kurta without becoming too heavy.

The combination of kurta and dupatta also means you have a complete ethnic look without having to spend time coordinating separate pieces.

Buy it if: you want a versatile set that can move between everyday and festive dressing.

Skip it if: you are specifically looking for heavy embroidery or a statement wedding outfit.

Style it with: Delicate earrings, comfortable flats and a structured handbag.

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Best for: Office days and weekend outings

Floral prints never really leave ethnic wardrobes, but a softer printed kurta set can be particularly useful when you want something that does not feel overly festive.

This Arayna set combines cotton with floral detailing and comes with coordinated pants and a dupatta, so it requires very little additional styling.

The biggest advantage is versatility. You can wear it to work, a weekend lunch or a casual family gathering without looking overdressed.

Buy it if: you want one kurta set that can cover multiple everyday occasions.

Skip it if: your Amazon sale shopping is specifically focused on Diwali or wedding outfits.

Style it with: Minimal jewellery, nude flats and a sleek low bun.

Best for: A more fashion-forward ethnic look

This is one of the more interesting options in the list because of its farshi salwar silhouette.

The voluminous trousers give the outfit a more contemporary fashion feel than a conventional straight kurta-and-pant combination. Paired with a linen floral kurta, the result is relatively relaxed while still looking put together.

The silhouette can work particularly well if you want your ethnic wardrobe to feel current rather than heavily traditional.

Buy it if: you want to experiment with a trend-led ethnic silhouette.

Skip it if: you prefer fitted or straight-cut trousers.

Style it with: Statement earrings and strappy sandals.

Best for: Comfortable everyday dressing

If comfort is your priority, a pure cotton set is difficult to overlook.

The sleeveless kurta and relaxed palazzo trousers give this outfit an easy silhouette that works particularly well for warm weather. The matching bottom also gives it a coordinated, almost co-ord-like appearance.

It is less about making a dramatic festive statement and more about having an outfit you can actually wear repeatedly.

Buy it if: you want breathable ethnic wear for everyday use.

Skip it if: you need something specifically for a formal wedding function.

Style it with: Oversized sunglasses, sliders and a structured handbag.

Best for: Classic everyday ethnic wear

Block prints remain one of the easiest ways to bring traditional detail into an everyday wardrobe without making the outfit feel overly formal.

This Nermosa set combines a printed cotton kurta and pants with a coordinated dupatta, giving it a more complete ethnic appearance.

It is particularly useful for people who want something that can be worn repeatedly rather than reserved for one festive event.

Buy it if: you like traditional prints and breathable cotton.

Skip it if: you want a heavily embellished festive outfit.

Style it with: Oxidised silver jewellery and comfortable flats.

Best for: Office and workwear

For a work wardrobe, a kurta set needs to look polished without becoming uncomfortable after several hours.

This ANNI set has a straight-fit silhouette, coordinated pants and a dupatta, making it easy to style for professional settings. The V-neck and subtle print details keep it from looking too basic.

It can also work beyond the office for lunches, casual outings and family occasions.

Buy it if: you want an ethnic set with good office-to-evening potential.

Skip it if: your priority is a dramatic festive silhouette.

Style it with: Block heels, small earrings and a classic tote bag.

Best for: Family gatherings and festive occasions

If you want something more occasion-ready than a basic printed kurta but do not want to wear a heavily embellished outfit, an embroidered set can offer a useful middle ground.

This GoSriKi option brings in embroidery for additional texture and visual interest while retaining a relatively easy-to-wear silhouette.

It can work for family celebrations, festive dinners and occasions where you want to look dressed up without going all out.

Buy it if: you want subtle festive detailing.

Skip it if: you prefer minimalist, plain ethnic wear.

Style it with: Pearl earrings and embellished flats.

Best for: A relaxed cotton wardrobe

This is another Klosia cotton option worth considering if you prefer relaxed silhouettes and easy separates.

The sleeveless kurta and palazzo combination gives it a contemporary feel, while the cotton construction makes it more practical for regular wear.

The appeal here is repeat value rather than occasion dressing. You can change the accessories and footwear to make the same set feel slightly different each time.

Buy it if: you want comfortable ethnic wear that can be styled casually.

Skip it if: you already have several similar cotton co-ord sets.

Style it with: Metallic hoops, flat sandals and a shoulder bag.

Best for: Festive occasions

An Anarkali immediately gives a kurta set a more traditional and occasion-focused appearance.

This GoSriKi option is worth considering if you want something that can be styled for a puja, festive lunch or family celebration without moving into heavy lehenga territory.

The flared silhouette also gives more movement than a conventional straight kurta.

Buy it if: you want a traditional festive silhouette at an accessible price point.

Skip it if: you prefer contemporary straight or oversized cuts.

Style it with: Jhumkas, a small potli bag and comfortable block heels.

Best for: A versatile ethnic wardrobe

A simple straight kurta set may not be the most exciting product on a sale page, but it can sometimes be the smarter purchase.

This ANNI set pairs a straight kurta with pants and a dupatta, making it easy to wear for work, casual family occasions or everyday ethnic dressing.

If you are shopping the Amazon sale with cost-per-wear in mind, a versatile set like this can make more sense than buying something heavily embellished that will stay in your wardrobe after one celebration.

Buy it if: versatility and repeat wear are your priorities.

Skip it if: you are specifically looking for a statement festive outfit.

Style it with: Small gold earrings, pointed flats and a structured handbag.

Which kurta set should you buy from the Amazon sale?

The best deal is not necessarily the product with the biggest percentage discount. Think about how often you will realistically wear the set after the sale.

For office and everyday wear, the Arayna, ANNI and Nermosa sets are the most practical choices.

For comfortable cotton dressing, the Klosia options are worth considering.

If you want something more fashion-forward, the EthnicJunction farshi salwar set stands out from the usual straight kurta silhouettes.

For festive occasions, the GoSriKi embroidered and Anarkali sets offer more visual detail.

And if you want a versatile ethnic wardrobe staple, the Women's Linen-Cotton set or ANNI straight kurta set should be higher on your list.

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Kurta sets on sale: FAQs Which kurta set is best for festive occasions? Embroidered or Anarkali kurta sets are better suited to festive gatherings, pujas and family celebrations than basic everyday styles.

What should I check before buying a kurta set during an Amazon sale? Check the current price, size chart, fabric composition, customer reviews, product images and return policy before placing your order.

Are cotton kurta sets good for everyday wear? Yes. Cotton sets are breathable and comfortable for regular wear, particularly in warmer weather. They can also be dressed up with jewellery and footwear.

Which kurta set is best for office wear? A straight-fit printed or solid kurta set with coordinated pants and a dupatta is a practical choice for office dressing.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.