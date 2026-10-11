10 perfumes for women to wear this festive season, from floral to warm and woody scents

The festive season is all about dressing up, celebrating with loved ones and making every occasion feel a little more special. While outfits, makeup and jewellery often take centre stage, a good fragrance can be the finishing touch that brings your entire look together. Whether you are attending a Diwali party, hosting a family gathering, heading out for a festive dinner or looking for a perfume to wear to work, the right scent can add to the occasion without feeling overpowering.

Long-lasting perfume for women (Pinterest)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Choosing a perfume, however, is a personal experience. Some women prefer fresh, floral fragrances that feel light and feminine, while others gravitate towards rich, warm scents with notes of vanilla, amber and musk. Woody fragrances, with their earthy and sophisticated character, can be particularly appealing for evening celebrations, while fruity and floral combinations work well for daytime festivities. If you enjoy experimenting with fragrances, the festive season is also a good opportunity to explore notes you might not usually wear.

If you are looking to update your fragrance collection this festive season, we have rounded up 10 perfumes for women, ranging from romantic florals to warm, woody blends.

Fragrance profile: Woody, musky and warm

White Oud is worth considering if you prefer a fragrance with a deeper character for evening celebrations. Its woody and musky profile can complement embroidered suits, sarees and other festive outfits. It is also an option to explore if you want a versatile fragrance for both special occasions and regular wear.

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Fragrance profile: Floral and feminine

Bloom is a choice to consider for daytime festivities, family gatherings and festive brunches. Its feminine fragrance character works well for those who prefer a softer perfume instead of a strong, heavy scent. Try it with a pastel kurta set or a floral festive outfit for a fresh finishing touch.

Fragrance profile: Fresh floral with fruity and musky notes

If you enjoy fresh, floral scents, this perfume is worth exploring. Its tulip, pomelo and musk notes make it an option for daytime celebrations, festive shopping and casual get-togethers. The 50ml bottle is also convenient to carry in your handbag when you need to freshen up before an evening event.

Fragrance profile: Elegant, floral and fruity

For women who prefer a polished fragrance that can work across different occasions, Nude is worth adding to the shortlist. It can be a suitable choice for festive lunches, office celebrations and dinner parties. Consider this option if you prefer a refined fragrance rather than an overtly sweet or sugary scent.

Fragrance profile: Floral, fresh and musky

Ajmal Raindrops is an option for those who like a balanced fragrance for day-to-evening wear. Its floral and musky character can work with traditional Indian clothing as well as contemporary festive outfits. It is worth considering if you want a fragrance that feels appropriate for family gatherings without necessarily choosing an intensely sweet perfume.

Fragrance profile: Classic rose and floral

Rose-based fragrances are a natural choice for those who enjoy timeless, feminine scents. English Rose is worth exploring for daytime pujas, festive lunches and intimate celebrations. It can be especially appealing if you prefer a recognisable floral fragrance over a rich, spicy perfume. Check the specific variant and concentration before ordering.

Fragrance profile: Rich, fruity and sensual

If you prefer statement fragrances for evening celebrations, Euphoria is worth considering. Its darker, richer character makes it a potential match for cocktail parties, festive dinners and occasions when you want your perfume to feel more pronounced. Use a light hand when applying it indoors, particularly if the gathering is in a small room.

Fragrance profile: Fresh, fruity and floral

Bright Crystal is an option for women who prefer a light, bright fragrance. Its fruity-floral style makes it suitable for daytime festivities, festive brunches and outdoor celebrations. If you find heavy perfumes overwhelming, a fresher scent like this may be more appealing. Remember that an eau de toilette may need reapplication sooner than some more concentrated perfumes.

Fragrance profile: Sweet and vanilla-inspired

Sweet fragrances can be a good match for those who enjoy cosy, gourmand scents. Vanilla Latte is worth exploring for intimate festive dinners, evening get-togethers and celebrations where you want a warmer fragrance. It can also be an accessible option if you are building a perfume collection and want to experiment with a sweeter scent before investing in a premium bottle.

Fragrance profile: Floral, powdery and sophisticated

For women who prefer an elegant, classic fragrance, 5th Avenue is worth considering. Its polished floral character can complement formal festive dinners, family celebrations and traditional outfits. It is an option for those who want a more understated, grown-up fragrance rather than a very sweet or fruity perfume.

How to choose the right festive perfume

Before buying a perfume, consider the occasion, fragrance profile and concentration. Fresh and floral scents can work well for daytime events, while warmer, woody and sweeter fragrances may suit evening celebrations. However, personal preference matters more than any fixed rule.

Apply perfume to pulse points such as the wrists and sides of the neck, and avoid rubbing the skin after application. If you have sensitive skin, check the ingredient list and consider spraying the fragrance on clothing where appropriate, following the product instructions.

A final tip: Always check the current price, bottle size, seller and product ID on Amazon India before ordering. Perfume listings can have multiple sizes and variants, and an ASIN should be confirmed against the exact product rather than guessed.

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