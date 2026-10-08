Want softer, smoother skin without overspending? Here are 6 body care products under ₹500 to buy

Want softer, smoother skin without overspending? (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less A good body-care routine does not necessarily have to come with a hefty price tag. If you are planning to make the most of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, this can be a good time to stock up on everyday body-care essentials without stretching your budget. From body washes and moisturisers to exfoliators and products designed to tackle dryness, there are several affordable options worth considering.

For shoppers who want to keep their self-care routine practical, a budget of ₹500 per product offers plenty of choices. The key is to look beyond attractive packaging and choose products according to your skin's needs. Dry skin may benefit more from a nourishing body lotion, while those dealing with rough or dull-looking skin may want to add a gentle exfoliator to their routine.

Here are 6 body-care products and categories to look for during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, all priced under ₹500 or available around this budget depending on the ongoing deal.

1. Moisturising body lotion for dry skin A body lotion is arguably one of the most useful products to add to your daily routine, especially during cooler months when skin can feel dry and tight. Look for formulas containing ingredients such as ceramides, glycerin, shea butter, hyaluronic acid or natural oils.

Apply body lotion immediately after a shower while the skin is still slightly damp. This can help lock in moisture and leave the skin feeling softer throughout the day.

Best for: Dry, rough or tight-feeling skin.