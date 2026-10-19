25-year-old Malayali model Ravleen Varghese makes Victoria’s Secret fashion show debut with two very different looks

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returned on October 18. Supermodels Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid walked, while reality star and beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner made her Victoria's Secret runway debut in a '$50 million fantasy bra'. Also read | Kylie Jenner makes Victoria's Secret runway debut in '$50 million fantasy bra': The diamond-encrusted piece took over 1,000 hours to make

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But the one name that has all of Indian social media in a chokehold right now: Ravleen Varghese. The 25-year-old just became the 'first Malayali model' to walk for the Victoria's Secret fashion show, and she didn't just walk once — she served two looks.

From Kodumon to Victoria's Secret show

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Ravleen hails from Kodumon, Pathanamthitta, Kerala — and modelling was never even the plan. In a 2025 interview with The Nod, she said, "Modelling wasn't a childhood dream; it honestly felt too far-fetched growing up."

She was scouted at 18 right after moving to Delhi for design school. Her first big break was Prabal Gurung SS25 at New York Fashion Week, which she called a 'total pinch-me moment'. Cut to a year later, and her face is on the official Victoria's Secret cast sheet next to legends like Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio.

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Two contrast looks: ‘soft girl’ and ‘main character’

{{^usCountry}} Ravleen's look one: sheer pink lace lingerie set with a flowing ruffled robe, long loose waves, glowy skin, winged liner. Look two was black lace bra with white embroidery trim, geometric body straps, high-waisted black-and-white lace bottoms, thigh-highs with garters, and chunky silver bangles. The backstage content {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ravleen's look one: sheer pink lace lingerie set with a flowing ruffled robe, long loose waves, glowy skin, winged liner. Look two was black lace bra with white embroidery trim, geometric body straps, high-waisted black-and-white lace bottoms, thigh-highs with garters, and chunky silver bangles. The backstage content {{/usCountry}}

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Fashion page Diet Sabya posted her photos in an October 19 Instagram post with the caption, "A star is born. The first Malayali model to walk the show and the latest to join the incredible line of Indian Victoria's Secret girlies."

The BTS dump shared by Diet Sabya included Ravleen's headshot on the official 2026 cast board, a mirror selfie in rollers and the iconic pink-striped satin robe with her name embroidered on it, the black satin team jacket that said 'Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026' in pink rhinestones, under-eye patches in full glam mode, and the classic folding chair with just 'Ravleen' taped on it.

‘I show up to work in outfits that makes me feel bold’

In true Malayali queen fashion, Ravleen's pre-show ritual is blasting Malayalam tracks and dancing through her skincare routine. Post-show celebration? Matcha soft serve from Takahachi in Brooklyn.

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She said in the 2025 The Nod interview when asked what’s her pre-show ritual, “Sleep. Like, real sleep, seven to eight hours minimum. Then I wake up, blast my favourite Malayalam tracks, and dance through my skincare routine. If call time isn’t brutal, I try to squeeze in a walk. I always show up to work in an outfit that makes me feel bold and confident.”