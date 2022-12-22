5 footwear styles to celebrate the holiday spirit this Christmas and New Year

It’s that time of the year again, wholesome feastings, heartfelt reunions and a calendar full of invites. The holiday season is no less than an elaborate soirée where the dress code is simple and the mantra is to dress to impress, head to toe. You whip out the best of winter fashion you had carefully saved for the festivities or head out for a shopping spree to grab the latest collections. It is then that it hits you that the outfit cannot be complete without the perfect pair of footwear. Women's favourite accessory, shoes, may completely change any ensemble, transforming it from ordinary to party-ready, dull to thrilling, and boring to electrifying. (Also read: Footwear fashion tips: Check these shoe trends that are driving the market )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Ankur Rastogi, Style Expert and Head of Collection, Bata, India, shared five footwear styles that can make you stand out in the merry week of Christmas and New Year.

1. Rise in style

High rise block heels are trendy, chic and comfortable. It's perfect footwear to wear in office as well as parties. (pinterest)

High-rise block heels are a footwear option that sits perfectly between the party stiletto and comfy wedges. The metallic gold is a festive essential that can elevate even a simple monochrome look. You can pair these with your coat dresses or with skirts & stone-studded stockings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Gorgeous in boots

Boots is a winter must-have as they can keep your feet warm and dry and looks super stylish. (pinterest)

Listing down the winter essentials – boots! With chilly winters, boots play the dual purpose of saving your feet from the threat of frostbite and making you look fashionable at the same time. The best thing about boots is that they complement almost every outfit – jeans, jeggings, dresses, skirts and trousers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Sneak in Christmas

Shoes are ideal for keeping feet warm and safe while being cold. Sneakers, on the other hand, can be worn in a variety of ways during the winter season. (pinterest)

You can not be stylish with sneakers. Period. The style of sneakers has evolved from being comfortable daily essentials to top-notch style statements. You can pair sneakers with a formal fit to give yourself the style edge or go all casual by pairing them with your jeans. Either way, with sneakers you will score the highest in the ‘cool’ quotient.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Merry in red

Talking about Christmas and not including a red footwear in your collection is not fair. Grab a pair of red chunky sneakers. (pinterest)

While monochrome is great, a pop of colour is the cherry on top for festivities. Literally. This pair of red chunky sneakers is the splash of a dream for an all-white outfit. Red also works great with denim and all-blacks. It’s bold, it’s edgy and it is definitely Christmas!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. The classic cut

A pair of smart formal shoes can make you stand out while also being appropriate to the setting. (pinterest)

The classics are called so for a reason – they never go out of fashion. We’re wrapping up the year and office parties are going to be plenty. A pair of smart formal shoes can make you stand out while also being appropriate to the setting. A sleek blazer and these shoes are perfect for the neo-leaders of today to lead in style.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter