6 salicylic acid face cleansers that unclog pores, fight breakouts, and give you clearer skin

Dealing with acne, clogged pores, blackheads, and recurring breakouts can be frustrating, especially when you expect them the least. And then, the struggle of finding the right acne patches or face wash begins. One ingredient that has consistently earned praise from dermatologists and skincare enthusiasts alike for breakout and acne-prone skin is salicylic acid.

What is salicylic acid?

6 salicylic acid face cleansers that help you meet your clear skin goals (canva.com)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) that penetrates deep into the pores, helping dissolve excess oil, dead skin cells, and impurities that can trigger acne. Unlike many exfoliating ingredients that work only on the skin’s surface, salicylic acid is oil-soluble, allowing it to reach deeper into congested pores. In fact, regular use of salicylic acid can also help reduce blackheads, prevent future breakouts, and improve overall skin texture.

If you’re looking to add this powerhouse ingredient to your skincare routine, here are six salicylic acid face cleansers worth considering.

The Derma Co Sali-Cinamide Anti-Acne Face Wash is designed for oily and acne-prone skin. The face wash combines salicylic acid with niacinamide to help remove excess oil, clear clogged pores, and reduce acne breakouts. The formula gently exfoliates dead skin cells while calming redness and irritation. Its regular use can help improve skin texture and control shine without making the skin feel overly dry. This face cleanser is suitable for daily use and works well for people dealing with pimples, blackheads, and uneven skin tone.

Reasons to Buy Contains salicylic acid and niacinamide Helps reduce acne and blackheads Controls excess oil production Improves skin texture Suitable for daily use Reasons to Avoid May feel dry on sensitive skin Results may take a few weeks Strong actives may not suit beginners

Customer Reviews

Customers often praise this face wash for helping reduce active acne and controlling excess oil. Many users also report smoother skin, fading acne marks, and fewer breakouts after regular use. However, some customers with dry or sensitive skin mention experiencing slight dryness and recommend using a moisturiser afterwards.

Mamaearth Tea Tree Pimple Control Face Wash is formulated with tea tree oil, neem, and salicylic acid to target acne and excess oil. It helps cleanse the skin deeply, remove impurities, reduce inflammation, and prevent future breakouts. This face wash is designed to soothe irritated skin while maintaining freshness throughout the day. Its gentle cleansing action makes it suitable for sensitive skin. With natural ingredients and an easy-to-use formula, it is a popular choice for people looking to manage pimples and oily skin effectively.

Reasons to Buy Contains tea tree oil for acne care Helps control oil and pimples Gentle formula for daily use Refreshing feel after washing Affordable option Reasons to Avoid Fragrance may not suit everyone Results vary among users

Customer Reviews

Many users like the refreshing feel and pleasant fragrance of this face wash. Users often mention a reduction in small pimples and oiliness after consistent use. Several customers appreciate its affordability and mild cleansing action. Some reviewers, however, feel that it works better for mild acne than severe breakouts and may not provide quick results for everyone.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

CeraVe Blemish Control Cleanser is a dermatologist-developed cleanser featuring 2% salicylic acid to help clear blemishes and unclog pores. It also contains ceramides and niacinamide that support the skin barrier and help maintain hydration. This cleanser tackles blackheads and acne, reduces the appearance of blemishes and prevents clogged pores. This face wash gently exfoliates without causing excessive dryness, making it suitable for oily and acne-prone skin. Regular use of this face wash also helps reduce blackheads, breakouts, and rough texture. It offers a balanced approach to acne care while keeping the skin comfortable and healthy-looking.

Reasons to Buy Includes barrier-supporting ceramides Fragrance-free formula Dermatologist-developed Helps with blackheads and acne Reasons to Avoid Slightly expensive Can feel drying initially

Customer Reviews

Customers frequently highlight its gentle yet effective cleansing performance. Many users report fewer breakouts, smoother skin, and reduced blackheads over time. Reviewers appreciate the addition of ceramides, which help prevent excessive dryness. Some buyers mention that the product is slightly expensive, but believe the quality and results justify the price.

Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash is a popular acne-fighting cleanser that contains salicylic acid to treat and prevent breakouts. It helps remove dirt, oil, and impurities while penetrating pores to clear acne-causing buildup. The oil-free formula leaves skin feeling clean and refreshed without a greasy residue. Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin, it can be used regularly as part of an acne-care routine. Consistent use may help reduce pimples, blackheads, and excess shine for clearer-looking skin.

Reasons to Buy Trusted acne-care brand Effective salicylic acid formula Oil-free cleanser Helps prevent breakouts Widely available Reasons to Avoid May cause dryness in some users Contains fragrance Might not suit sensitive skin

Customer Reviews

Many customers consider this a reliable face wash for acne control. Users commonly report clearer skin and reduced breakouts after several weeks of use. Reviewers appreciate its deep-cleansing effect and ability to remove excess oil. Some customers with sensitive skin mention dryness or irritation and recommend using it with a moisturiser.

Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser is a gentle daily face wash designed specifically for oily and combination skin types. It effectively removes excess oil, dirt, and impurities without disrupting the skin's natural moisture balance. The mild formula cleanses deeply while maintaining skin comfort and hydration. Suitable for everyday use, it helps leave the skin feeling fresh, clean, and less greasy. Its non-irritating nature makes it a preferred choice for individuals seeking a simple cleanser for regular skincare maintenance.

Reasons to Buy Gentle on sensitive skin Removes excess oil effectively Non-comedogenic formula Suitable for daily use Dermatologist recommended Reasons to Avoid Does not contain salicylic acid May not treat active acne directly Basic formula compared to acne cleansers

Customer Reviews

Customers frequently praise this cleanser for its gentle and non-irritating formula. Many users with oily skin report effective cleansing without tightness or dryness. Reviewers appreciate its suitability for daily use and sensitive skin. Some acne-prone users feel that while it controls oil well, it may not be sufficient as a standalone acne treatment.

COSRX Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser is a Korean skincare product formulated to help manage acne, excess oil, and clogged pores. It contains salicylic acid that gently exfoliates and removes impurities from the skin. The cleanser helps reduce blackheads and improve skin clarity while maintaining a comfortable cleansing experience. Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin, it works well as part of a daily skincare routine. Regular use may contribute to smoother, clearer, and healthier-looking skin.

Reasons to Buy Effective for blackheads and acne Popular Korean skincare product Deep-cleansing formula Helps unclog pores Suitable for oily skin Reasons to Avoid Can be drying if overused Slightly expensive Stronger than basic cleansers

Customer Reviews

Many users appreciate the cleanser's ability to reduce blackheads and control oil production. Customers often mention cleaner-looking pores and smoother skin after consistent use. The product receives praise for its effectiveness on acne-prone skin. Some reviewers note that frequent use can cause dryness and suggest using a moisturiser to balance the skin.

Comparison Table

Product Name Benefits Key Ingredients The Derma Co Sali-Cinamide Anti-Acne Face Wash Reduces acne, controls oil, and improves skin texture Salicylic Acid, Niacinamide Mamaearth Tea Tree Pimple Control Face Wash Controls pimples, refreshes skin, reduces oil Tea Tree Oil, Salicylic Acid CeraVe Blemish Control Cleanser Clears blemishes, protects the skin barrier, and reduces blackheads 2% Salicylic Acid, Ceramides, Niacinamide Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash Fights acne, unclogs pores, controls oil Salicylic Acid Cetaphil Oily Skin Cleanser Removes excess oil, gentle cleansing, daily maintenance Glycerin, Mild Cleansing Agents COSRX Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser Deep cleansing reduces blackheads and improves skin clarity Salicylic Acid, Botanical Extracts

FAQs About Salicylic Acid Face Cleansers 1. What does salicylic acid do for the skin? Salicylic acid exfoliates the skin, unclogs pores, removes excess oil, and helps reduce acne and blackheads.

2. Can I use a salicylic acid face wash every day? Yes, most people with oily or acne-prone skin can use it daily. Sensitive skin users may prefer once-daily use initially.

3. Is salicylic acid good for blackheads? Yes, salicylic acid penetrates pores and helps dissolve the buildup that causes blackheads.

4. Can salicylic acid face wash cause dryness? It can cause dryness in some people, especially if used too frequently or without moisturiser.

5. Which skin type benefits most from salicylic acid cleansers? Oily, combination, and acne-prone skin types usually benefit the most.

6. Should I use moisturiser after a salicylic acid face wash? Yes, applying a moisturiser helps maintain hydration and reduce potential dryness

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