7 lip tints for an easy everyday makeup look: Best picks to keep your lips soft and supple

Lip tints are a convenient choice for anyone who wants a fresh, natural-looking makeup look without spending too much time getting ready. Unlike traditional lipsticks, which often provide fuller coverage, lip tints can give the lips a soft wash of colour that looks effortless. Depending on the formula, they can leave a sheer stain, a glossy finish or a velvety matte effect. This makes them suitable for everyday wear, whether you are heading to the office, attending college, running errands or meeting friends for coffee.

7 lip tints for an easy everyday makeup look

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Another reason lip tints have become popular is their versatility. Many formulas can be applied in a single swipe for a subtle hint of colour or layered to create a more noticeable finish. Lip and cheek tints are particularly useful for minimal makeup routines because the same product can add colour to both areas, helping create a coordinated look without carrying several products.

Here are 7 lip tints worth considering for an easy everyday makeup routine, with options ranging from budget-friendly picks to Korean beauty favourites.

If you prefer a soft matte lip colour for work, this tint is worth considering. Its velvet finish gives the lips a smooth, diffused appearance without the heavier look of a full-coverage lipstick. The formula is marketed as lightweight and non-sticky, making it suitable for those who want comfortable colour for everyday wear. The shade range includes options such as Two Hearts and Eight Kisses, allowing you to choose between different intensities. Apply a thin layer for a subtle daytime look or build it up when you want more colour. Prep dry lips with balm for a smoother finish.

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This Korean beauty favourite is a good option for anyone who enjoys a light, fruit-inspired flush of colour. Its water-gel texture creates a fresh-looking stain that can work well with minimal base makeup, groomed brows and a little mascara. Shades such as Red Grapefruit Ade and Grape Ade offer different colour directions, from brighter fruit tones to deeper hues. Start with a small amount and blend quickly, as watery tints can settle into certain areas if left untouched. It is particularly suited to people who prefer a stain rather than a thick layer of creamy lipstick.

For a coordinated everyday makeup look, this multipurpose tint can be used on both lips and cheeks. The Brandy shade is a warm, earthy colour that can complement neutral eye makeup and brown-toned outfits. Its formula features jojoba oil, grapeseed oil and pomegranate flower extract, along with colour pigments. These ingredients help condition the skin while adding colour. The buildable texture allows you to start with a sheer layer and add more intensity as needed. Dab a little onto the cheeks and blend quickly with your fingertips for a naturally flushed appearance.

If you like a blurred lip look, this product offers an alternative to traditional matte lipsticks. Its soft-matte finish can give the lips a diffused appearance, while its buildable formula lets you adjust the colour intensity. It can also be used on the cheeks for a coordinated look, making it useful when you want to keep your makeup bag compact. Choose a muted pink, rosy nude or warm brown shade to complement everyday outfits. Apply a small amount first and blend it out before adding another layer. Remember that long-wearing matte formulas may feel less comfortable on dry or chapped lips.

This lip and cheek tint is worth exploring if you prefer a creamier texture and a softer wash of colour. The Pink Forever shade is one option for those who enjoy pink-toned everyday makeup. The formula is associated with ingredients such as beetroot extract, kokum butter, shea butter, jojoba oil and almond oil, depending on the variant. The creamy texture can be dabbed onto the lips and blended for a subtle finish, while a little on the cheeks can help tie the look together. If you have sensitive skin or lips, review the full ingredient list and patch-test the product before regular use.

If you are looking for an affordable option to add to your everyday makeup collection, this Blue Heaven tint is worth a look. It is designed as a multipurpose colour product for the lips and cheeks, so you can create a coordinated makeup look with fewer products. The pomegranate and strawberry extracts highlighted in its product description add to its fruit-inspired appeal. Use a small amount on the lips for a subtle pop of colour, or layer it for a more noticeable effect. It can be especially useful for quick touch-ups when you do not want to carry a separate lipstick and blush.

A multipot is a practical choice for anyone who prefers a minimal makeup routine. Love Earth's Lip & Cheek Tint Multipot is designed to add colour to more than one area of the face, helping you achieve a coordinated look without switching between several products. Its compact format also makes it easy to keep in a handbag for touch-ups during the day. Pick a shade that works with your natural lip colour and apply it lightly before building up the intensity. Blend the product evenly on the cheeks to avoid concentrated patches of colour. Check the selected shade and its current formulation before buying.

How to choose the right lip tint for everyday wear

- For a natural look: Choose a sheer water tint or a soft pink shade that complements your natural lip colour.

- For a matte finish: Look for a velvet or soft-matte formula, and moisturise your lips beforehand if they tend to feel dry.

- For a glossy look: Try a glossy stain or lip tint oil for added shine.

- For a quick makeup routine: A lip-and-cheek tint can help you create a coordinated look with fewer products.

- For longer wear: Look for a stain designed to leave colour behind as the surface finish fades. Reapplication may still be necessary.

Conclusion

Lip tints are a useful addition to an everyday makeup kit because they can deliver colour without requiring a complicated routine. Whether you prefer a watery stain, a velvety matte finish or a glossy tint, choose a formula that suits your lips and the look you want. For a simple daytime routine, a little colour on the lips, a touch of blush and mascara can be enough to create a fresh, put-together appearance.

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