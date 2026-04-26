7 Matte sunscreens that give maximum sun protection in sticky summers
Finding the right sunscreen is a task especially in the hot and humid summers. Here are 7 matte sunscreens.
Our Picks
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LAKMÉ Sun Expert, Dry Matte Fluid Sunscreen, 50ml, for Oily and Combination Skin, with 1% Niacinamide & Ceramide, SPF 50 PA++++, Quick Absorbing, no White Cast
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RE EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen | SPF 50 PA++++ | Water & Sweat Resistant | No White Cast, Non-Greasy & Non-Comedogenic | For All Skin Types | 6G (Trial Pack)
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Earth Rhythm Matte Mineral Sunscreen - 15gm
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Plum Green Tea & Zinc Super-Matte Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 PA ++++ | 50g | Formulated for Oily, Combination and Acne Prone Skin | Protects & Controls Oil | Lightweight, No White Cast & Non-Sticky | Vegan |
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The Derma Co Ultra Matte Sunscreen Gel with SPF 60|Prevents Sun Damage|For all skin type, 50 g
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Dot & Key CICA Calming Mattifying Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ In-Vivo Tested | For Oily Acne Prone & Sensitive Skin | UVA/UVB Protection | No White Cast, Ultra Light, Fragrance Free & Quick Absorbing | 50g
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Lotus Herbals Safe Sun UV Screen Matte Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ | In Vivo Tested | Broad Spectrum UV Protection | Matte Finish | No White Cast | Normal to Oily Skin | For Women and Men | Paraben & Cruelty Free | 100g
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Summer heat calls for sunscreen that does not melt off your face. Matte sunscreens are your go-to if you want protection without the greasy feel. Choose lightweight, oil-free formulas that suit your skin type and stay consistent with reapplication. Healthy skin starts with daily SPF. Matte sunscreens are designed to offer strong UV protection while keeping excess shine under control, making them perfect for sweaty summer days.
The best matte sunscreen for summer should do more than protect your skin—it should also feel light, breathable, and comfortable in the heat. Whether you prefer gel-based textures or dry-touch formulas, these sunscreens help shield your skin from harmful UV rays while keeping shine at bay all day.
Why choose a matte sunscreen
Controls oil and sweatPrevents a greasy look in the heatPerfect for humid weather
What to look for in a matte sunscreen
SPF 30 or higherBroad spectrum protectionNon-comedogenic formulaLightweight gel or fluid texture
Top 7 picks
1. LAKMÉ Sun Expert, Dry Matte Fluid Sunscreen, 50ml, for Oily ...
Stay shine-free with this lightweight fluid sunscreen that blends effortlessly into the skin. It delivers high UV protection while controlling excess oil, making it perfect for daily wear in humid conditions. The non-sticky formula leaves a smooth matte finish without clogging pores. Customers love its affordability and easy availability, though some mention it may require reapplication for prolonged sun exposure. Ideal for oily to combination skin types seeking a reliable, everyday sunscreen.
Experience superior sun protection with this ultra-matte sunscreen designed for hot, humid climates. Its velvety texture glides smoothly and leaves zero white cast, offering a primer-like finish that works well under makeup. It’s water- and sweat-resistant, making it a favourite for outdoor use. Customers praise its long-lasting matte effect, though a few find it slightly heavy for daily indoor wear. Great for oily and acne-prone skin.{{/usCountry}}
Experience superior sun protection with this ultra-matte sunscreen designed for hot, humid climates. Its velvety texture glides smoothly and leaves zero white cast, offering a primer-like finish that works well under makeup. It’s water- and sweat-resistant, making it a favourite for outdoor use. Customers praise its long-lasting matte effect, though a few find it slightly heavy for daily indoor wear. Great for oily and acne-prone skin.{{/usCountry}}
Protect your skin naturally with this mineral-based matte sunscreen formulated with zinc oxide. It provides broad-spectrum protection while being gentle on sensitive skin. The matte finish helps control oil without drying out the skin barrier. Customers appreciate its clean ingredients and eco-conscious approach, though some note a slight white cast on deeper skin tones. A solid pick for those looking for a reef-safe, skin-friendly sunscreen with a balanced matte look.
This refreshing gel sunscreen combines green tea extracts and zinc to fight acne and control shine. Its lightweight, fast-absorbing texture feels almost invisible on the skin, making it ideal for everyday use. It keeps your face matte for hours without feeling greasy. Customers enjoy its fresh feel and acne-friendly formula, although a few mention it may not be hydrating enough for dry patches. Best suited for oily and acne-prone skin.
Designed with dermatological expertise, this sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection with a matte, non-greasy finish. It often includes active ingredients like niacinamide or hyaluronic acid, adding skincare benefits alongside sun protection. The formula absorbs quickly and works well under makeup. Customers appreciate its lightweight feel and skin-friendly ingredients, though some report pilling when layered with certain products. A versatile option for those wanting both sun care and skincare benefits.
Soothe and protect your skin with this CICA-infused matte sunscreen that calms irritation while controlling excess oil. The lightweight formula spreads easily and leaves a soft matte finish, perfect for sensitive or acne-prone skin. It helps reduce redness and keeps skin comfortable throughout the day. Customers love its calming effect and smooth texture, though a few wish for stronger oil control in extreme humidity. Great for balanced daily protection.
This gel-based sunscreen delivers a fresh, matte look while shielding your skin from harmful UV rays. Its lightweight, non-oily formula absorbs quickly and works well for everyday use, especially in hot weather. It helps reduce shine and gives a clean, smooth finish. Customers like its budget-friendly price and matte effect, though some mention it may feel slightly drying over time. Ideal for oily skin types seeking an affordable option.
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