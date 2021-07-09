A crescendo of heritage and glamour

Designer Rahul Mishra has quietly been weaving his whimsical embroidery for years, giving them a new dimension with slow-fashion creations at a time when we want to be encased in soft, one-of-a-kind, sustainable pieces that are reminiscent of family treasures, usually preserved and passed down generations.

This year at the Haute Couture Week in Paris, organised by The Fédération de la Haute Couture, his collected stayed etched to his signature embroideries of flora and 3d applique work, sharply amalgamated with extravagant tulle, structured dramatic silhouettes and ombre surfaces. A breath of newness sewed into his avante-garde couture blurring the line between art piece and clothing.

The designer with a curator’s eye presented his interpretation of Santorini with this collection titled The Shape of Air. “Prepossessing visuals of the streets of Santorini, stored at the back of my head, fueled this collection. An attempt to recreate the Aegean sea as the sun throws glitter on its surface, our very own blue sky with soft white clouds and the salty wind that flows through the streets of Santorini. Also, the cityscape, the architecture that is unique to the city, rendered in silken threads like lego blocks fixed atop a volcanic rock. The houses, cafes, churches and flowers soaked in the humid air around them,” says Rahul Mishra who visited Greece with his wife, Divya Mishra and daughter before the Pandemic.

It is hard not to fall in love with how he merged nature - clouds, flora, fauna - in each of his seamlessly crafted ensembles - extravagant use of tulle in saturated hue dress, tactile fringed ombre separates, sequined teamed with applique, pantsuit with tulle elaborate sleeves, plunging necklines and fabulous sheer play.

Tulle dress in burnt orange hue

The tier dress showcases architecture and sky of Santorini

An amalgamation of sheer and sequins

Applique work teamed with hues of the sky and Santorini’s architecture

The art of merging ombre surfaces with sequins, sheer and power play.

Extravagant sleeves adding gravitas to the pantsuit