Dry, flaky or tight-feeling skin often needs more than just a basic moisturiser. The right skincare ingredients can help replenish lost moisture, strengthen the skin barrier and keep the skin feeling soft and comfortable.

A dermatologist explains which ingredients are best for people with dry skin (magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



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From hyaluronic acid and ceramides to glycerin, squalane and shea butter, several ingredients are known for their hydrating and barrier-supporting properties. Dr Manisha Mareddy, MBBS, MD, Dermatologist, Founder, Shlok Dermatology and Wellness Clinic, Kokapet, Hyderabad, tells HT Shop Now, “Dry skin occurs when the skin barrier is unable to retain adequate water and lipids. This can cause increased water loss through the epidermis, which causes tightness, roughness, flaking, itching, and increased sensitivity. The most effective skincare approach is to restore the barrier, increase hydration, and reduce water loss”.

However, not every ingredient works the same way for every skin type. Here are some skincare ingredients, as per Dr Mareddy, that has for dry skin to look for when choosing your cleanser, serum, or moisturiser.

Ingredients for dry skin and their benefits

Ingredient Benefits for dry skin Hyaluronic Acid Attracts and holds water in the skin, helping improve hydration and reducing tightness and dryness. Ceramides Help restore and strengthen the skin barrier, reducing moisture loss and keeping skin soft and comfortable. Glycerin A humectant that draws moisture to the skin, helping keep it hydrated, smooth and supple. Squalane Helps soften dry, rough skin and supports the skin barrier while reducing moisture loss. Shea Butter Provides rich moisturisation and helps soothe rough, flaky and very dry skin. Niacinamide Supports the skin barrier and can help reduce moisture loss while improving overall skin texture. Panthenol Helps hydrate and soothe dry, irritated skin while supporting the skin barrier.

Ceramides:

Ceramides are among the most important ingredients for dry skin. They are a naturally occurring lipid in the stratum corneum, which is a layer of the skin, and it plays a key role in maintaining barrier integrity. According to Dr Mareddy, “Topical ceramides can help replenish depleted skin lipids and improve barrier function, particularly when they are combined with cholesterol and fatty acids”.

Hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid is very popular and well known for dry skin. It is a humectant that attracts and binds water. Different molecular weights can attract at different levels in the skin, and it does help in improving hydration and skin suppleness. However, as per Dr Mareddy, “Hyaluronic acid works best if you follow it up with an occlusive moisturising formulation that reduces water loss”. That said, the best way to use hyaluronic acid in your skincare is actually by injecting it into your skin.

Glycerin

Glycerin is another very well-established humectant. It attracts water into the stratum corneum and can improve hydration, softness, and barrier function. “It’s very effective, and it generally has very good tolerability. It’s perfect for sensitive and dry skin”, says Dr Mareddy.

Squalene

Squalane is an emollient that helps soften and smooth the skin while reducing moisture loss. Dr Mareddy says, “Its lightweight texture actually is great for people who find heavier or thicker occlusive moisturisers very uncomfortable”.

Petrolatum

Petrolatum is very well known and one of the most effective occlusive ingredients available. “It forms a protective layer outside the skin surface, and it substantially reduces water loss through the epidermis and allows the barrier to recover. It is particularly useful for severely dry or compromised skin”.

Niacinamide and urea are useful too

Dr Mareddy further emphasises ingredients like niacinamide, urea, and colloidal oatmeal that are also useful for severely dry and sensitive skin. “Niacinamide helps by supporting barrier function, urea helps by improving hydration and softening rough skin, while colloidal oatmeal has moisturising and soothing properties, which makes it excellent for treating dermatitis, eczema, and skin that is persistently dry or inflamed and irritated”, she mentions.

At last, she says that ingredient selection should be guided by the underlying cause. Not all moisturisers are the same. The kind of moisturiser, the kind of ingredient that drives the product, has to be decided based on the cause. A dermatologist would ideally differentiate between the types of, you know, eczema or dryness, psoriasis, and be able to give a moisturiser based on the concern.

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(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)