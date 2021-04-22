Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / 'A little bit of sparkle': Fashionistas eye Oscars 2021 red carpet frocks
fashion

'A little bit of sparkle': Fashionistas eye Oscars 2021 red carpet frocks

The producers of Hollywood's biggest night say they plan an intimate gathering for nominees, presenters and their guests, with no Zoom dial-ins. They have asked attendees to dress up, forgoing the casual wear some have worn while joining by video from home at other events.
Reuters | , New York
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 10:45 AM IST
(FILES) This file photo taken on January 31, 2020 shows an Oscar statue displayed at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball press preview at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California. - The Oscars on April 25, 2021 are threatening to be a dud in China even though Beijing-born filmmaker Chloe Zhao is touted to win big and the country has, according to entertainment magazine Variety, spent "years... pining for Hollywood accolades". (AFP)

Looking through a rack of colourful evening gowns, celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich pulls out a shiny black and chrome frock she describes as a classic red carpet look.

"The actual design of the dress is very classic and simple," Ehrlich says. "This is the perfect kind of dress for an evening like the Academy Awards because you can do so much to what we call style it out."

Ehrlich, who has dressed the likes of Laura Dern, Tina Fey and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, expects to see plenty of glitz and glamour at Sunday's Oscars, when celebrities will gather in person at Los Angeles' Art Deco Union Station and by satellite links to venues outside the United States, capping a virtual awards season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The producers of Hollywood's biggest night say they plan an intimate gathering for nominees, presenters and their guests, with no Zoom dial-ins. They have asked attendees to dress up, forgoing the casual wear some have worn while joining by video from home at other events.

"The Academy Awards are really touted as one of the most important sparkly nights delivering glamour," Ehrlich, who is dressing a celebrity for an Oscars party, said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Michael Kors pays tribute to Broadway in 40th anniversary show

Sonam Kapoor reveals 3 tips for glowing skin in new episode of Vanity Vignettes

Deepika Padukone sizzles in a sultry one-shoulder midi, 18 lakh Chopard watch

Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Prada plan blockchain solution to ensure authenticity

"And I think it's safe to say that after the year that we've all endured that a little bit of glamour and a little bit of sparkle is needed."

Among Ehrlich's selection of dresses are classic intricately embroidered gowns, sparkling sequined dresses and a tailored suit - looks she expects to see at the Oscars.

With no red carpet to walk down so far this awards season, many celebrities have dressed up and posed - sometimes in their gardens - for pre-event shoots.

February's Golden Globes saw nominees seated in front of screens in an array of colourful, show-stopping frocks - as well as in pyjamas and sweatshirts - while this month's BAFTAS, where only awards presenters walked down a pared back red carpet in London, fashionistas noted more sleek, classic-looking gowns.

"As the Oscars approaches, the mood seems to favour instead a classic, no-frills approach to getting dressed for film’s biggest night of the year," British Vogue senior news editor Alice Newbold wrote.

"(The BAFTA) ceremony at an empty Royal Albert Hall certainly gave pause for thought and put the emphasis squarely on talent, while reminding us of the joys of cinema."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP