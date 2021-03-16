Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / A melange of artisanal techniques 
fashion

A melange of artisanal techniques 

With every collection, designer Anamika Khanna has mastered the art of merging multiple ideas in each of her seamlessly crafted ensembles
By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Anamika Khanna introduces off-kilter menswear at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week in her opening show (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)

With every collection, designer Anamika Khanna has mastered the art of merging multiple ideas in each of her seamlessly crafted ensembles. Striking a balance between what we know today as wearable couture and playing with her signature concept of layering - her FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week outing brought a refreshing take on her archival masterpieces. Be it mixing prints with embroidery like a potent cocktail or exploring innovative silhouettes, every look in this soul-searing canvas was intricately crafted by a melange of handwork techniques. It’s hard not to fall in love with her luscious and tactile fringed separates, signature dhoti pants and warrior jackets - all steeped in craft and folklore. Admittedly, many cuts may give a strong déjà vu of her very own iconic pieces, but she revived each ensemble with her quintessential urban tribal take.One of the other high points was the off-kilter menswear- all unique and diverse (Thank God, we have moved beyond the done-to-death bandi kurta combo in the jaded Indian ethnic men’s category) - from a statement robe to a long jacket flashing a hint of midriff.

Model Sonalika Sahay rocks a structured look by designer Anamika Khanna at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week opening phygital showcase. (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)

Sunil Sethi Chairman FDCI quips, “Anamika outdid herself. I am glad and proud that both organisations chose her for the opening show.”

A model in a fringed ensemble by Anamika Khanna (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan stun in Sabyasachi for low key Covid wedding

PHOTOS: Fashionable wedding festivities of Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan

Ananya Panday to turn showstopper for FDCI Lakme Fashion Week phygital finale

Walmart hires designer for Meghan Markle, Oprah to steer upscale apparel

Sharing her thoughts, Khanna says, “People like me who’ve spent more years in the industry are looking for a space which is pushing us to create more. Digital films provide that avenue. It’s giving us a perspective to explore. When you have the platform of a film, you can fly in the sky. We’ve been through depression in the last one year and when one comes out of it, one contemplates life - what matters and what doesn’t. Whenever you feel a ray of hope, you sense the need to go out, feel empowered. Your body has got the rest, we all feel healed. To think more, to live more and to feel better.”

All in all, the designer rooted for a joyous, optimistic and craft-centric wardrobe for the post pandemic style maven who wants to marry comfort with chic, practicality with panache and dextrous handwork with a dramatic flair.

manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP