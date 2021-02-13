A quarantine comeback of ’70s fashion

In a fashion season like no other – where live-streaming became a vent to showcase design efforts – the industry thankfully found a way out to celebrate the art of dressing up.

Cyclical in manner, old fashion never bids a goodbye. As a resurrection, ’70s trends are high on style charts in 2021, with free clothing, flowing silhouettes and gypsy colors taking a lead. They have re-emerged in today’s world with an innovative conversion. ’70s ensembles make a tough fashion statement by heightening a wave of empowered styles with an eclectic mix of versatile options. This sensibility is a timeless craze of owning fashion and history, time and again.

Earthy tones to corduroy or button downs, ’70s is back to rule the globe. Comfortable to carry and thousand times more stylish retro staples are controlling everyone’s wardrobe. Not compromising with versatility, designers are enjoying adding headscarves, high-waist and blazers with a touch of embroidered grandeur to the overall look.

Take for instance the dazzling icon, Samantha Prabhu rocking summery tones in Nirmooha’s blazer and bell bottoms right in 2020 to cement the fashion path of ’70s bouncing back in 2021.

To keep up with this trend, our latest collection is even sassier and classy with an array of frills, broad embroidered belts, scarves and oversized trousers. Dramatic shoulders, be it monochrome, flamingo pink or whites, straight pants, pointed collars and even geometrical prints are ruling the style boards. Will we ever stop swooning over such a trend?